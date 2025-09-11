Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scots-born MP courted the Scottish Labour group as part of his short-lived deputy leadership bid.

Al Carns spoke to Scottish MPs to scope out whether he could get their endorsement in the contest. There are no Scottish MPs standing in the race to replace Angela Rayner.

Veterans minister Al Carns is said to be poised to resign (photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

One MP said: "Al is well respected and well liked across the party, particularly the Scottish group and those with defence interests. He maybe didn't feel this was the right time for him, but is someone who could be a very helpful voice for us in the future"

Another MP said members of the Scottish Labour group felt Mr Carns was “impressive”, but decided the deputy leader needed to be a woman.

Veterans minister Mr Carns, who was born and raised in Aberdeen, pulled out of the race early on. He was first elected as MP for Birmingham Selly Oak last year.

The 45-year-old grew up in the Heathryfold area of Aberdeen. He is a former Royal Marines officer and was made a minister soon after being elected.

Mr Carns was awarded a Military Cross for his services in Afghanistan and was given an OBE in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Candidates need nominations from 80 MPs by 5pm on Thursday to make it to the membership vote.

There are only three people still in the running: Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, former leader of the commons Lucy Powell and left-wing MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

Scottish MPs are broadly split over who they are backing.

As of 7pm on Wednesday evening, eight of the 37 were backing Ms Phillipson and five were backing Ms Powell. One has since said they are supporting Ms Ribeiro-Addy.

Others had been backing other candidates who have since pulled out.

Ms Phillipson already has the number of endorsements required, while Ms Powell was three away last night.

Ms Ribeiro-Addy is well behind, but plenty of MPs are still to nominate any candidate.