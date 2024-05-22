Scots’ abortion rights could be curtailed due to SNP’s reliance on English services

Women’s access to abortion care could be rolled back in Scotland if changes are made in England.

SNP ministers’ reliance on England to provide abortions to those more than 20 weeks pregnant will curtail the rights of Scottish women if plans to weaken Westminster legislation is passed, campaigners have warned.

Tory MP Caroline Ansell is attempting to reduce the legal limit for abortions south of the Border from 24 weeks to 22 weeks with an amendment to the UK Criminal Justice Bill. Health and abortion care is devolved to the Scottish Government, but no Scottish health boards offer abortion care after 20 weeks, meaning women face travelling to England to receive the service.

Back Off Scotland has warned that due to the lack of adequate abortion care by the Scottish Government, a curtailing of rights at Westminster would result in a “de-facto change to Scotland’s abortion time limit”.

Anti-abortion protesters outside the Sandyford Clinic on Wednesday (Photo: Provided by Back Off Scotland).

Lucy Grieve, co-founder of Back Off Scotland, said: “If Caroline Ansell MP’s amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill were to pass, the abortion time limit in England would be reduced from 24 weeks to 22 weeks, causing a de-facto change to Scotland’s abortion time limit.

“Despite abortion law being devolved in Scotland, currently no health board provides abortion care to women past 20 weeks due to the failings of successive Scottish Governments to ensure adequate access to health care that women are legally entitled to. This means that any woman who wants to access care past 20 weeks, and up to the legal limit of 24 weeks has to travel to England for treatment.

“We’ve been imploring the Scottish Government to facilitate this vital care – often sought by some of the most vulnerable in our society who have shared their stories with us to try and shame the government into acting – since 2022, but there has been no change.”

Ms Grieve said her organisation feels “deeply let down by the SNP” after the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, health spokesperson Amy Callaghan and chief whip Owen Thompson have declined to back calls opposing the amendment.

Lucy Grieve, co-founder and director of Back Off Scotland

Ms Grieve said: “It is very disappointing that despite claiming to be a pro-choice party, they remain silent on this issue despite other SNP MPs signing their name on anti-abortion amendments.”

Ms Callaghan has been embroiled in a spat on X, formerly know as Twitter, with Back Off Scotland, telling the campaigners “you might want to check your comms strategy”.

She added: “The process to decide on how to vote can be complex especially on issues that stray into devolved competencies.”

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay said: "We are firmly opposed to any changes that would reduce access to abortion services, and would encourage all MPs to oppose this amendment.

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“It is wrong that so many women are being forced to travel to England in the first place for healthcare. Abortion laws are rightly devolved, but we need to ensure that everyone can access the services they need here in Scotland."