ScotRail disruption set to end after train drivers accept pay offer

The Aslef drivers’ union said its members had agreed to an improved pay deal after rejecting a previous offer in May.

It means weeks of rail misery caused by the introduction of a temporary timetable could finally come to an end next week.

Kevin Lindsay, Aslef’s Scottish organiser, said: “Following a ballot on the improved offer negotiated with ScotRail, Aslef members have voted to accept the proposals on pay and conditions.

Picture: John Devlin

“Aslef is a democratic, lay, member-led union, and I want to thank our members for their engagement and response to the ballot.”

Some 700 services were slashed from timetables on May 23 after Aslef members refused to work overtime and rest days.

The move caused widespread disruption, with fans going to Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at Hampden Park in June told they had to leave the national team’s most important match in 20 years early if they wanted to catch the last service from Mount Florida, its nearest station.

Thousands of golf fans were also urged to avoid the railways by organisers of The Open in St Andrews.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at The R&A, said there was “a risk that fans who travel by train may find there are no services to get them home”.

And festivalgoers wanting to watch Lewis Capaldi headline Trnsmt on Sunday were told by the firm if they waited until the end of his set they would not be able to catch the train home.

The latest pay offer will see drivers’ pay climb by 5 per cent.

They will also get more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay along with a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.

According to ScotRail, 2.2 per cent of the increase will be funded by Transport Scotland with the remaining 2.8 per cent coming from ScotRail’s coffers.