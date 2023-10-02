Scotland’s welcoming image ‘at stake’ after short-term lets row, says trade body

The Short Term Accommodation Association said a ‘negative atmosphere’ had been whipped up by new legislation

Scotland's image as a welcoming destination for tourists is at risk following the "furore" over a new law requiring operators of short-term lets to have a licence, an industry body has warned.

Andy Fenner, chief executive of the Short Term Accommodation Association, said a "negative atmosphere" had been whipped up by the legislation. This had led to a general decline in bookings across Scotland, he said.

Hosts were given until October 1 to apply for the scheme or face a £2,500 fine if they continued operating. The move will see short-term let properties, such as Airbnb and guest houses, regulated in the same way as hotels and caravan parks.

Tenement flats along Comely Bank in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

It follows ongoing concerns over the impact of short-term lets in areas such as central Edinburgh.

Fergus Ewing, the former SNP minister who is now an outspoken backbench critic, called the regulations "wilful destruction - perpetrated by our own Scottish Government - of excellent businesses". Writing on social media, he added: "If the First Minister has guts and gumption, he should withdraw them now and apologise."

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Fenner said short-term let owners had been treated appallingly. He added: "It's a great shame. There's so much work that needs to now be done just to build back the positive image of Scotland, and the welcoming image of Scotland, because at the moment it's very much at stake."

He said: "The negative atmosphere is coming from the whole sort of furore that's been whipped up by the Government bringing this legislation in, and the unclear reasons why they are bringing it in. They have whipped up a negative feeling on tourism, a negative feeling on short-term letting, on holiday lets, which is a major part of Scottish tourism. And this has created a negative atmosphere around the tourism industry, which is affecting the whole of the tourism industry."

Andy Fenner, CEO of the Short Term Accommodation Association

Mr Fenner called on the Scottish Government to give assurances to the sector ahead of the vital Christmas and New Year period.

He said: "We've got to get the message out there, and we've got to get Scottish Government support to do it, to say actually, you can come to Edinburgh, you can book your New Year in Edinburgh, your booking is going to be safe, you aren't going to book and find that you're going to turn up and there's going to be no room at the inn.

"We've got to put the message out there, that you can come and stay. At this point, what we need from the Scottish Government is assurances that they are backing tourism, that they recognise the vital part that tourism plays and holiday lets play."

Mr Fenner said the short-term lets industry also needed to move away from a narrative that the sector is “doomed”. He said: "Most of these licenses are going to be granted and the industry is going to carry on."