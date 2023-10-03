Scotland's prisons under 'acute pressure' as populations rise by almost 10 per cent

Scotland’s prisons are under acute pressure, it has been warned, with populations rising by almost 10 per cent this year.

SNP justice secretary Angela Constance said the increase represented a “significant challenge” and a further rise would “seriously impact” on staff and prisoners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prison Officers Association said Scotland’s prisons were “dangerously overcrowded” and there were not enough staff to manage the situation. Phil Fairlie, its assistant general secretary, called for an “urgent and properly resourced plan” to tackle the staffing shortfall.

Picture: Danny Lawson

He said: “Prior to the Covid pandemic, we raised repeated concerns at the rise in the prison population without a consequential increase in the number of prison officers. While those numbers dropped during the pandemic, they are increasing again at an alarming rate and we are fast heading to the numbers that caused the concern previously.

"The result is Scotland’s prisons are dangerously overcrowded and we simply do not have enough staff to manage the situation. Prison officers are being put under intense pressure and it is taking its toll on their health and wellbeing. The Cabinet secretary acknowledged these pressures today and we are grateful for that, but it is not enough just to say you are aware of the situation – there has to be an urgent and properly resourced plan to tackle the staffing shortfall.”

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Constance said the prison population had risen from 7,303 to 7,937 over the course of this year. This is an an increase of around 9 per cent.

She told MSPs: "This represents a significant challenge, and further increases will seriously impact on those that work in our prisons and on the prison population itself. Scotland is not unique in this challenge. There are increases in England and Wales of similar proportions.”

The minister added: “This acute pressure is a great cause of concern, and is one that I am taking action on.”

Ms Constance said crime had reduced and the number of people entering prison each year had “fallen substantially”. However, there had been a 19 per cent rise in sentences of under four years since January, she said.

Meanwhile, the number of prisoners on remand and awaiting trial or sentencing "has now reached a historic high, particularly with women”. There has also been a “substantial change in the individuals who are in prison”, Ms Constance said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the last decade, prisons have become increasingly populated by individuals convicted of violent and sexual offences, and those serving longer sentences,” she said. “The average length of prison sentences has increased by 14 per cent over that period. This, of course, also shows the success of other areas of our justice system, in improvements in the clear-up rates and increased reporting and investigation of crimes such as sexual offending.”

Prison populations are also ageing.

Ms Constance said the Scottish Government was taking action, such as via the presumption against short sentences and investment in community justice. She said: "While we are taking action to deal with the immediate issue in front of us, I am determined to also develop longer-lasting solutions that are robust and continue to put public safety and victims first.”