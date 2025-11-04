Scotland's housing crisis 'is being weaponised' to create division, warns charity

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's housing crisis is being weaponised to create division over refugees and asylum seekers, a charity boss has warned.

Alison Watson, the director of Shelter Scotland, said recent debates had "fuelled widespread misinformation".

She referenced calls to reverse the suspension of "local connection" rules, which previously allowed councils to refer those presenting as homeless to another area if they were unable to demonstrate a local connection.

"We are keen to see the debate shift away from discussion of a rolling back of rights, which would only make the problem worse and would just put more people on the streets," Ms Watson said.

“It has been distressing to see the recent debates on asylum, refugee rights and homelessness that have regrettably fuelled widespread misinformation – especially about local connection legislation.

"This legislation, suspended with parliamentary approval in 2022, has nothing to do with refugee homelessness.

"People granted refugee status have always been free to move anywhere in Scotland or the wider UK, as they are not deemed to have a local connection under law. It is also entirely separate from the abolition of 'priority need' in Scotland back in 2012.”

Under the latter change, all unintentionally homeless households are entitled to settled accommodation, rather than just those classed as a priority, such as families with children.

Ms Watson added: “There are two big things that need to happen - the UK Government needs to stop making people homeless by default at the end of the asylum process. We also need to see the Scottish Government prioritise funding to areas that need it most - mainly in Glasgow and Edinburgh, because they have an increasingly high proportion of the homelessness applications.

“We have mainstream politicians using phrases like asylum seeker, illegal immigrant, refugee interchangeably. If our politicians can’t be precise and accurate in their language, how can we expect the public to be any better?

“It is at best reckless, at worst dangerous, to wade into what is a complex and difficult situation and to make it worse by muddying the waters rhetorically, rather than looking constructively at what can be done to make things better.

"While I’m sure it is not their intention, the only people it helps is the far-right. By focusing on avoiding homelessness and targeting resources then, at least, we’re talking about solutions not divisions.”

Minutes from the latest meeting of the Scottish Government's homelessness prevention and strategy group, held on October 8, show Ms Watson noting "a weaponisation of housing shortages and homelessness to create division".

The Scottish Government declared a national housing emergency in May 2024.

Polling shows immigration is now a top priority for Scottish voters, and plans to house around 300 asylum seekers at a military barracks in Inverness have caused controversy in recent days.

Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan said: “Scotland has the strongest rights in the UK for people experiencing homelessness and we have no intention of rolling back the rights of anyone in Scotland.

“In 2012 we abolished priority need which ensured all unintentionally homeless households were entitled to settled accommodation.

“Recently, we passed new legislation which will revolutionise homelessness prevention with ask and act duties on certain public bodies to ask about housing situations and to act to prevent people from losing their home. It also allows us to implement rents controls and improve standards in rented housing.

