Scotland’s deposit return scheme firm on the brink of collapse following delay until 2025

Circularity Scotland said it is unable to confirm whether staff will be paid this month

The firm set up to run Scotland’s controversial deposit return scheme is on the brink of collapse after it was delayed until at least October 2025.

Circularity Scotland said it was unable to confirm whether staff will be paid for this month, or whether they will be able to return to the office.

Employees were instructed to go home on Thursday, June 8 – the day after the latest delay was confirmed following a cross-border row between Scottish and UK ministers.

Picture: PA Wire

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster for the delay, saying the lack of an exclusion for glass under the UK-wide Internal Market Act undermined their scheme.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the UK Government sought to “sabotage” the scheme at the 11th hour through its objection to glass bottles being included.

A spokesperson for Circularity Scotland said: "The board of Circularity Scotland have been working to manage the impact of the Scottish Government's announcement and find a way for the business to continue to operate. While this work is ongoing, we instructed staff to go home on Thursday, June 8.

“The unfortunate reality is that, at this point, we are not able to confirm whether our staff will be paid for this month or whether they will be able to return to the office.

"The board recognises that this is an extremely difficult time for our people and is working tirelessly to find a solution. We have remained in communication with our staff throughout and will provide updates to them at the earliest possible time.”

An email obtained by the Daily Record read: “We have proposed a route to members which could allow Circularity Scotland Ltd to exist 'in hibernation' until the Scottish DRS launches in October 2025.

“If stakeholders agree to fund this proposal, all employees would be at risk of redundancy and a consultation period would begin. In this scenario, it is likely that the company would be able to pay June salaries, any outstanding holiday pay and pay in lieu of notice to those made redundant.”

It added: “If stakeholders do not agree to fund this proposal, Circularity Scotland may go into administration. If the company becomes insolvent it may be unable to pay contractual monies due to employees - including June wages.”