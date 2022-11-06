An additional bank holiday will mark the coronation of the King next year.

The holiday will fall on May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on May 6. It will take place across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible to join the celebrations. Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the coronation would be a “unique moment for our country”.