Scotland strikes: Strikes called off for school and bin workers after fresh pay offer made

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trade union leaders said they were suspending action and would recommend their members accept the “credible” new offer.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon personally intervened in the dispute, with her role described as a “primary reason for the breakthrough”.

Talks took place at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh late into Thursday night and resumed again on Friday morning.

Rubbish has piled up in streets across Scotland during the bin strikes

School staff including cleaners, caterers, janitors and pupil support assistants had been due to walk out over three days next week, potentially forcing the closure of hundreds of schools and nurseries.

Bin strikes began in Edinburgh over the busy festival period and then spread to other councils as the row escalated.

However, the prospect of future strikes in schools is still on the table after Scotland’s largest teaching union opened a ballot on industrial action.

A 5 per cent pay offer from local authority body Cosla was rejected by the Educational Institute of Scotland’s (EIS) executive committee last week.

Cosla’s new offer to council workers – excluding teachers, who have separate negotiations – will see a rise of £2,000 for those earning up to £20,500 and £1,925 for those earning between £20,500 and £39,000.

Meanwhile, those earning between £39,000 and £60,000 will get a 5 per cent pay boost, with a maximum increase of £3,000 for those on more than £60,000.

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “After the latest round of intensive talks a new credible offer has finally been put on the table by COSLA. Unite wants to acknowledge the First Minister’s direct involvement as a primary reason for the breakthrough.

"The offer on the table is fully consolidated and as such there will be more cash in the pot going forward for local government workers. It provides a degree of security for the lowest paid with a flat rate offer of £2000 which is an uplift worth around 10 to 11 per cent.

“We now have a credible offer which our local government representatives can recommend to the membership for acceptance.”

GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services Keir Greenaway said: “GMB has been very clear that more must be done for the lowest paid in local government and this latest offer delivers a significant amount of consolidated money for these workers, including the frontline refuse and schools staff that everyone depends on.

“It’s not a perfect offer but it is the view of GMB Scotland’s local government committee that it’s worthy of members consultation and their acceptance, but ultimately our members whose campaigning and strike actions have improved these terms will have the final say.

“In the meantime, we have agreed to suspend all planned strike action so this consultation process can take place and our GMB organisers and workplace reps will be visiting as many workplaces as possible to engage our members on this.

“Most importantly, we want to pay tribute to our members. Strike action is not easy, it requires sacrifice and solidarity to deliver outcomes that make work better, and they have fought long and hard for an improved offer to help confront this cost-of-living crisis.”

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman, said: “Firstly I would like to thank all our trade union colleagues for the constructive discussions.

“The revised offer made shows that Scotland’s council leaders have listened to the concerns of our workforce and have responded positively.

“Council leaders have said consistently throughout these negotiations that we very much value and are grateful to the local government workforce.