Scotland strikes: Council pay deal to avert further bin and school strikes 'close'

Insiders said a deal between trade union leaders and Cosla, the council umbrella body, is now close.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon personally intervened in the ongoing dispute.

Talks took place at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh late into last night.

Rubbish has piled up in streets across Scotland during the bin strikes

It has been reported a new pay offer could see council workers on £20,000 offered £2,000, while those on between £20,000 and £39,000 received £1,900.

Those earning between £39,000 and £60,000 would get a 5 per cent pay boost, while the rise for those on more than £60,000 would be capped at £3,000.

However, union sources said they had yet to see the full details.

One told The Scotsman a deal was "much, more closer than where it was”.

Discussions with Cosla leaders resumed this morning.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that things are more optimistic than they were 24 hours prior, and there is a “willingness from all sides to make movement”.

She added: “I think the judgment for Cosla leaders this morning is whether they have enough to deliver what we need for our members.”

She said the marathon talks on Thursday, which were chaired by Ms Sturgeon, looked into how much money is on the table and how it is constructed.

“Unison’s position has always been that if we had been talking about a flat rate – the like of which was in the pay claim, so £3,000 for everybody – then we wouldn’t have had any debate about the flat rate,” she said.

“The difficulty obviously has been the money, and how much money has been on the table.

“The difficulty we face particularly in the last week is the fact that however you cut the 5 per cent that was on the table in terms of consolidated money, and that is recurring, then you couldn’t get a flat rate that worked for the majority.”

Further strikes by waste workers are planned for next week, with staff at a number of local authorities expected to walk out for eight days.

Workers in schools and early years learning will also take part in a three-day strike in some areas.

Leaders from Cosla began a meeting at 9am on Friday to discuss a revised offer to be put to the unions.

When the unions receive the new offer, committees of their representatives will discuss whether to accept it or not.

Strikes due to go ahead next week could be suspended if the offer is accepted.