Scotland spending cuts: Police warnings over impact of Scottish Government’s resource spending review
Scottish Government spending plans could result in a “fundamental reduction” in policing, MSPs have been warned, with police chiefs claiming they could be forced to make savings of up to £300 million over the next few years
A new paper, prepared for Holyrood’s criminal justice committee, warns “the outlook is extremely challenging and concerning”.
It comes after the Government’s resource spending review said both the police and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) should “plan for a flat-cash settlement over the period” up to 2026/27.
The paper – due to be discussed by MSPs on Wednesday – sets out the impact that could have on policing in Scotland, with warnings the force could in the future either have to cut officer numbers or impose a pay freeze.
The submission, made jointly by Police Scotland and SPA, suggests without additional cash from the Scottish Government, the force could have to cut officer numbers by 4,500 if it had to pay for 5 per cent wage rises over the period up to 2026/27.
Both Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and SPA chair Martyn Evans have “expressed their concern at the service delivery implications” of the resource spending review.
This was announced in May and set out indicative plans for the rest of this Scottish Parliament term, finance secretary Kate Forbes stressing at the time the public sector would need to “re-shape and re-focus” in the coming years.
But the submission from Police Scotland and the SPA warns: “Should funding allocations follow the parameters of the RSR [resource spending review], this would mean a fundamental reduction in Scottish policing’s capacity and capability to respond to the needs of the public we serve.”
