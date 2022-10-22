Scotland spending cuts: Police warnings over impact of Scottish Government’s resource spending review

A new paper, prepared for Holyrood’s criminal justice committee, warns “the outlook is extremely challenging and concerning”.

It comes after the Government’s resource spending review said both the police and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) should “plan for a flat-cash settlement over the period” up to 2026/27.

The paper – due to be discussed by MSPs on Wednesday – sets out the impact that could have on policing in Scotland, with warnings the force could in the future either have to cut officer numbers or impose a pay freeze.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone attending a ceremony at Police Scotland Headquarters, Tulliallan, where more than 300 new officers take the oath of office. Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire

The submission, made jointly by Police Scotland and SPA, suggests without additional cash from the Scottish Government, the force could have to cut officer numbers by 4,500 if it had to pay for 5 per cent wage rises over the period up to 2026/27.

Both Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and SPA chair Martyn Evans have “expressed their concern at the service delivery implications” of the resource spending review.

This was announced in May and set out indicative plans for the rest of this Scottish Parliament term, finance secretary Kate Forbes stressing at the time the public sector would need to “re-shape and re-focus” in the coming years.