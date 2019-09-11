Scotland's birthrate falls to lowest level on record

Scotland's birthrate in the second quarter of the year was the lowest since records began in 1885, prompting Holyrood ministers to issue a fresh reminder of the importance of migration to the country.

In the three months from April-June, there were 12,253 births registered north of the Border - a drop of 5.4 per cent from the same period last year.

Registrars said today there was no single reason for the fall in the number of births. It speculated that causes may include the postponement of childbearing until older ages and economic uncertainty influencing decisions around childbearing - particularly given that the beginning of the recent fall coincided with the financial crash a decade ago.

Despite the birthrate being at an historic low, the country's population is 5.4 million - the highest on record. But this growth has been fuelled by people generally living longer and migration from overseas and elsewhere in the UK.

Scotland - like many other European nations - has an ageing population. The Scottish Government has long been concerned that if migration to the UK is cut post-Brexit, Scotland’s population will drop in the long-term.

Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Government's external affairs secretary, said today: "As today’s statistics reinforce, against a backdrop of yet another record fall in the birth rate, Scotland’s population is ageing with a shift in population from the west to east and declining population in rural areas.

“The cornerstones of a strong economy are productivity, participation and population. We need to grow our population to ensure we have sustainable, vibrant and resilient communities and drive improvements in inclusive growth.

“Given our declining birth rate all of Scotland’s population growth is predicted to come from migration. However, the UK Government’s proposals to end free movement of people and limit migration presents a real risk.

“We need to ensure we can grow our working age population to support our economy and society now and in the future when we expect more people to live longer beyond retirement.”

“In June, I announced a Ministerial task force to consider Scotland’s future population challenges and develop new solutions to address demographic and population change. The focus of the group will be on identifying the good work that is already underway across Government, intensifying that work where needed as well as identifying and addressing further opportunities for change.”