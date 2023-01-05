The SNP have demanded the UK Government scraps “immoral and shameful” anti-strike laws aimed at restricting action from unions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering measures which could allow employers to sue unions and sack workers if they did not provide a certain level of service.

This comes as rail services are being crippled by a third consecutive day of industrial action. About 12,500 train drivers from 15 companies are striking over pay across the country on Thursday, following a 48-hour picket by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union.

SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black labelled the plans “utterly shameful”, and pointed to the difference in approach to strikes between the two administrations.

Trains in sidings during a strike by train drivers from the Aslef union, in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.

She said: "These immoral proposals from the Tory Government speak to the hard-right rhetoric that has Westminster in a choke-hold – and it's Scotland's key workers who are set to pay the price of Westminster control.

"Just months ago, the UK Government applauded key workers. Now they are threatening them with the sack if they go on strike.

"The SNP condemns these plans in the strongest possible terms, which contrast starkly with the constructive role the SNP Scottish Government has played in recent pay disputes north of the border.

“The recent series of papers from the Scottish Government show exactly what Scotland could do with the full powers of independence, from a new single rate for the national minimum wage to laws that strengthen the rights of workers with flexible working and better industrial relations. These priorities are the polar opposite of the latest proposals by the Tories at Westminster.”

Her intervention comes on the same day a union boss warned the laws imposing minimum service levels could prompt workers to stage longer periods of industrial action.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan claimed anti-strike laws, which could be introduced within days, are also unlikely to work and will make railways unsafe on strike days.

He said unions would “of course” take the Government to court if it imposed such laws.

Mr Whelan said: “We’ve had minimum service levels in countries all over Europe for years, [but] it’s never been enacted, because logistically it doesn’t work.

“I haven’t seen the legislation, but what I’ve garnered is that we would have to negotiate with each different company a minimum strike level.

“If say the strike minimum levels were 20 per cent, we were told in the past that we didn’t run full railway services during the fire brigade strike and the railway was unsafe, so we’d be doing something unsafe.

“Also, would we have to take more days’ action, to equate to the same level of effect that we have from one day now?

“Coming to the table will resolve this – threatening us with sacking or more pernicious legislation when we already have the worst trade union legislation in Europe isn’t going to solve the issue.”

New TUC leader Paul Nowak has written to the Prime Minister calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the industrial disputes including those on the railways.