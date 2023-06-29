Scotland had no plan for a non-flu pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon tells Covid-19 inquiry

The former first minister said her government ‘did not get everything right’

Scotland had no plan for a non-flu pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon has told the Covid-19 inquiry.

The former first minister said there was “thinking” around high consequence infectious diseases which were not flu.

She said: “What there wasn’t, and I think this is the significant gap, is there was no set plan, and as I say that’s not the same as saying there was no thinking, into how we dealt with a pandemic that has the features and characteristics of flu in terms of the transmissibility but also the severity…”

She added: “The questions in my mind, literally every day, are not so much did we lack a plan but did we lack capabilities for dealing with a pandemic of the nature of Covid-19. And obviously I’m talking about there about contact tracing, testing, infrastructure in particular.”

She told the Inquiry the government she led during the pandemic “did our best… but did not get everything right”.

She said learning from the pandemic is of “critical importance”.

She added: “Every day the government I led did our best to take the best possible decisions, but equally we did not get everything right.”

Ms Sturgeon offered her “sympathies and condolences to all those who suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

She said: “The pandemic may be over but for many people their suffering continues and there is not a day that passes that I don’t think about that.”

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said the pandemic was one of the hardest things she has ever had to deal with in her political career.

In her resignation speech as first minister, she said: “Leading this country through the Covid pandemic is by far the toughest thing I’ve done.

“It may well be the toughest thing I ever do. I certainly hope so.”

Her evidence will be followed by that of former deputy first minister John Swinney.

On Wednesday, senior Scottish Government officials began giving evidence to the inquiry.

Former Scotland health secretary Jeane Freeman said that, while Scotland could have better handled the pandemic, there was ultimately “no plan” that could have helped the country cope with Covid.

“There were certainly areas where Scotland could have been better prepared in terms of the underlying structure and delivery of all those recommendations,” she said.

“But Scotland, like other countries throughout the world, was dealing with a virus which was unknown and new.