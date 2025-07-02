Scotland globally isolated on nuclear power due to SNP's 'ideological objection'

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is becoming globally isolated on nuclear power, the Scottish Secretary has warned.

Ian Murray said the SNP's "ideological objection" to building new nuclear power stations meant Scotland was being "left behind" and missing out on thousands of skilled jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of a visit to Torness nuclear power station in East Lothian on Thursday, he called on the Scottish Government to rethink its position.

Torness nuclear power station | PA

“In other parts of the UK, the UK government is driving forward nuclear power, as are countries across Europe and indeed the world," Mr Murray said. "But in Scotland the Scottish Government clings to its ideological objection to new nuclear sites.

"That means that Scotland is being left behind, missing out on thousands of skilled jobs and economic growth, as well as clean affordable energy. I urge the Scottish Government to put Scotland’s interests first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He cited research by the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) and World Nuclear Association, which claimed 87 per cent of the world's economy was pursuing new nuclear power, including France, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray | PA

UK ministers have spoken of a "golden age of nuclear", with 10,000 direct jobs due to be created as a result of the new Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk.

However, the Scottish Government opposes new nuclear sites north of the Border. It argues nuclear power is expensive and will take years to become operational, while also raising environmental concerns.

Scotland has only one nuclear power station, the Torness plant, after the Hunterston B site in North Ayrshire closed in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Government said Torness has contributed more than £16.1 billion to the UK economy and supported more than 2,600 jobs a year since it started operating in 1988.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the NIA, said: "Nuclear in Scotland will bring jobs and growth as well as a constant supply of secure, reliable and clean electricity that complements other low carbon sources.

"As countries around the world are increasingly embracing nuclear as an integral part of achieving energy security, decarbonisation and minimising the exposure to the volatility of fossil fuel prices.

"The Scottish Government’s refusal to countenance replacing Torness when it retires in a few years is indicative of a fundamental lack of seriousness of policy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the country needed new nuclear power stations “to deliver a golden age of clean energy abundance, because that is the only way to protect family finances, take back control of our energy, and tackle the climate crisis”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is focused on supporting growth and creating jobs by capitalising on Scotland’s immense renewable energy capacity rather than expensive new nuclear energy, which takes decades to build and creates radioactive waste, which is difficult and costly to dispose of.