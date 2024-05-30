Campaigning is now well underway for this year’s UK General Election, following Rishi Sunak’s shock announcement that it would take place on Thursday, July 4.

In Scotland there are a number of intriguing contests set to play out in constituencies the length and breadth of the country, as the Conservatives, SNP, Labour Party and Liberal Democrats all look to defend seats won in 2019 and steal others from their rivals.

For some candidates the chances of winning are significantly higher than others, particularly for those sitting on large majorities.

But some seats were won by tiny margins in the last General Election, making this year’s results more unpredictable, particularly in those seats impacted by boundary changes.

Here are Scotland’s 10 most marginal seats, who won them last time, their closest competitors, and how they have been affected by boundary changes.

1 . Mid Dunbartonshire Formerly East Dunbartonshire, the new seat of Mid Dunbartonshire has had its boundaries drawn significantly meaning it now incorporates parts of the former Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East constituency, while losing other parts to the new Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch constituency. In 2019 the SNP's Amy Callaghan defeated the Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson by just 149 votes - a tiny 0.3 per cent majority, making it Scotland's most marginal seat.

2 . Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross In 2019 Jamie Stone won the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency for the Liberal Democrats. He managed to do so by finishing 204 ahead of the SNP - a majority of 0.6 per cent.

3 . Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey The new seat of Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey is significantly different to the 2019 seat of Moray, extending further west and having its easterly boundary pushed back by the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency. Last time out Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Murry pipped the SNP by 513 votes - a 1.1 per cent majority.

4 . Gordon and Buchan The new seat of Gordan and Buchan is mainly comprised of the old Buchan constituency, just losing its area closest to Aberdeen to the south and extending further to the north. In 2019 the SNP's Richard Thomson won the Gordon consituency by polling 819 more votes than the SNP - a majority of 1.4 per cent.