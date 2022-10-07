Scotland ferries scandal: Auditor General ponders new ferry inquiry after revelations

The Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed Hull 802 are due to be delivered in 2023 and early 2024 at a potential cost of more than £300 million – three times the initial £97m contract.

Being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which is owned by the Scottish Government, the vessels have encountered numerous issues, leading to questions about the process and the procurement.

A BBC documentary released last month said, among other issues, the yard was in possession of a more-than 400-page report from ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) detailing technical requirements for the ships before they submitted a bid for the contract.

David Tydeman, the current Ferguson managing director, announced a further delay to the vessel due for the Uig-Lochmaddy-Tarbert route. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Large parts of the document, the BBC said, was copied verbatim into the shipyard’s bid.

The Auditor General said the documentary “raises new concerns and makes several claims related to whether CMAL followed due process”.

The Scottish Government said the revelations were concerning, with the Scottish Tories saying the police should be called in to investigate.

In a letter to the public audit committee on Friday, Auditor General Stephen Boyle said he was considering expanding previous audit work done on the ships, given the documentary.

Previously, Audit Scotland raised questions as to why a builder’s refund guarantee, which would protect the buyer, was not part of the contract with Ferguson Marine despite usually being a mandatory consideration.

If the decision was taken to re-investigate, Mr Boyle said, he would focus on “the circumstances that allowed [Ferguson Marine] to progress beyond the pre-qualification stage of the procurement, despite being unable to meet the mandatory requirements”.

Mr Boyle said he would investigate “[Ferguson Marine’s] access to restricted technical information about the vessels, and its use of this when preparing its bid for the contract”.