Scotland faces severe accommodation shortage for university students on campus

Scotland has a “clear problem” with providing accommodation for university students on campus, an MSP has claimed.

Green Mark Ruskell called on the Scottish Government to hold a summit of university accommodation providers and student representatives to tackle the issue.

Speaking at Holyrood, he said: “It think it is clear that we have got a problem across Scotland.

“At Stirling University 180 first year students didn’t have accommodation last year.

“Under-18s cannot rent in the private sector, care leavers and international students struggle to find guarantors for private contracts.

“Disabled students very rarely find the appropriate private accommodation to meet their needs and we see increasing rents on campus as well.”

Liam McArthur said there were issues at the Stromness Heriot-Watt campus in his Orkney constituency.

Mr McArthur said this was not in the interests of students or the university and called on higher education minister Shirley-Anne Somerville to “island-proof” the legislation, which she said she would raise with ministers.