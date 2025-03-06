Scotland faces ‘dole baby dole’ under North Sea oil plan, Tories claim

A statement on the future of the North Sea was made on Thursday

Scotland faces “dole baby dole” under Labour’s plan for the North Sea, the Conservatives have claimed.

Shadow Scotland secretary Andrew Bowie said early-stage plans to stop issuing new oil and gas field licences mark a “betrayal of those workers” in the sector.

The Government has planned to end new licences, which it is consulting on, but existing licences to drill could still be extended.

Speaking on Thursday, industry minister Sarah Jones pledged a “well-managed, orderly and prosperous transition” away from oil and gas.

The Labour MP told MPs granting new licences for seaward exploration and production “would not take one penny off bills” and could hamper Government efforts to meet British climate commitments.

Responding, Mr Bowie claimed companies are leaving the UK for other countries, such as the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Norway.

He said: “It’s said that in every oil-producing country in the world, you will find an Aberdonian.

“Turns out the only country you won’t find an Aberdonian working in oil in the near future is Scotland, so driven by this mad rush to clean power 2030, their obsession with renewables at the expense of everything and everyone else.

“It might be ‘drill baby drill’ in the USA, but it’s ‘dole baby dole’ under Labour in the UK.”

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband was branded the “eco-warrior-in-chief”

In a reference to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Mr Bowie also said: “No other country in the world, especially at a time of heightened global instability and volatility, would choose – actively choose – to aggressively and at pace shut down its domestic oil and gas industry.

“But this is exactly what this Government, and in particular this department led by the eco-warrior-in-chief, is doing.”

It comes with the Treasury also consulting on a new tax regime for producers post-2030 which would “respond to any future shocks in oil and gas prices”.

Ms Jones had earlier said the Government was “working with businesses, workers and communities to strengthen north-east Scotland’s status as the energy capital of the UK”, and “showing global leadership as we deliver a well-managed, orderly and prosperous transition”.

She said: “The truth is that sprinting to clean energy is the only way to deliver energy security and good long-term jobs for the workforce and communities.

“At the same time, we know we need to listen to the science of what is required to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees and the science-aligned approach to future oil and gas production is the only way to deliver climate security for future generations.

“So, we owe it to the North Sea workers and communities who have done so much for our country to come up with a proper plan for the future, and that is what this Government is doing.”

New licences to look for and produce oil and gas have made “marginal difference to the overall production” in recent years, the minister said, adding: “To continue granting them would not help our energy security, it would not be compatible with our climate commitments, and it would not take one penny off bills.”