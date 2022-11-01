The Deputy First Minister, who is also interim finance secretary, will on Wednesday set out the results of the long-awaited emergency budget review, which was initially due two weeks after the ‘mini budget’. This was intended to free up funds for cost-of-living support, but is also required following intense inflationary pressures on the in-year budget.

Mr Swinney outlined £500 million worth of cuts in September, but warned more difficult financial choices were required. The scale of the cuts and savings to in-year budgets are likely to be in the hundreds of millions, with limited ability for the Government to raise additional revenue.

The Government’s full budget is set to be outlined on December 15, after the autumn statement in Westminster on November 17. This will set out the financial position for next year.

