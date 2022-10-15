Scotland draws line under an era with move to effectively ban coal mining

Climate campaigners are preparing for an announcement at the Scottish Green conference in Dundee where co-leader Lorna Slater, who is also the Government minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity, is due to give a speech today.

She is expected to say that the Scottish Government has agreed to a position of no support for coal extraction anywhere in Scotland, meaning coal operations will join fracking by being cast out in planning regulations.

The news could open up further divisions north and south of the border. The UK Government’s Communities Secretary, Conservative MP Simon Clarke, has until November 8 to make a final decision on a proposed £165 million mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria.

The last miners reach the surface following the final shift at Longannet colliery, which closed in 2002. The Fife pit was the last remaining deep mine in Scotland. From left, Stewart Steele, Kevin Skelton, Lachie Farries, Kenneth Nicholson and Stewart Nicholson. Picture: Robert Perry

Advertisement Hide Ad

If given the go-ahead the site would be the first deep coal mine to open in the UK for 30 years, and would remove coking coal from beneath the Irish Sea for use in steel production. However, it has been heavily criticised by climate campaigners.

Referring to Ms Slater’s expected announcement, a source said: “Not only will this decision position Scotland as a global leader on climate in moving towards a fossil fuel free future, it piles the pressure on the Tories to follow suit by announcing their own cessation on coal extraction.”

They added: “This is more than symbolic, this is genuine climate leadership in action, because it sends a signal to not just coal companies but all those involved with fossil fuels that Scotland is deadly serious about its renewables future. That is vital for the climate emergency because there are other companies just waiting in the wings to develop other mines – but this may just make them think again.”

There are no operational coal mines in Scotland, and the last coal power station closed in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation on Scotland’s coal extraction policy, published over the summer, noted that powers over coal exploitation are reserved to the UK Government, with the Coal Authority responsible for licensing coal mining activity. However, environmental duties “in connection with planning policy and determinations” are devolved to the Scottish Government.

The document said: “In January 2022, the Coal Authority awarded a conditional coal mining licence for a geographical area in Cumbria which extends into Dumfries and Galloway. This conditional licence does not, in itself, allow mining to commence: a full operational coal mining licence would be required, the powers over which also sit with the Coal Authority. In order to obtain this operational licence, planning permission would require to be granted by both the Scottish and UK Governments, due to the cross-border location of the licence.”

Coal mining has a long history in Scotland. By the middle of the last century, some 700,000 people were employed by the industry in the UK, with around 77,000 of them working across Scotland. However, this had dwindled to just 6,000 workers by 1990.

Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist, told The Scotsman that “some symbols can be important” and the expected announcement by Ms Slater matters. He said: “I think it’s really valuable that a nation says, ‘No more here.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad