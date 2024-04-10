Scotland council rich list: The top 10 highest paid local authority employees - including the UK's biggest bonus

Dozens of council employees in Scotland were paid in excess of £100,000
Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 13:56 BST
 Comment

Marshall Dallas, chief executive of Edinburgh City Council-owned EICC, received the highest local authority pay in Scotland, raking in £239,991, figures have revealed.

This includes a bonus of £72,280, the biggest bonus given to any UK employee of a council or their arms-length companies.

The second highest paid was Peter Duthie, the chief executive of the Glasgow City Council-owned Scottish Event Campus (SEC), who £235,321.

Marshall Dallas, chief executive of the Edinburgh City Council-owned EICC, received the highest bonus of any council employee in the UK, and was the second-highest paid in Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance has released its “town hall rich list” for 2024, which shows dozens of local authority employees in Scotland were paid in excess of £100,000.

The Scotsman’s takes a look at the rich list’s Scottish top ten.

1. Marshall Dallas - £239,991

Marshall Dallas is the chief executive of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), which is owned by the city council.

Peter Duthie, chief executive of the Glasgow City Council-owned SEC, was the highest paid council employee in Scotland.

His salary was £158,711 and he received a bonus of £72,280, which is the biggest bonus given to any UK employee of a council or their arms-length companies.

2. Peter Duthie - £235,321

Peter Duthie is the chief executive of the SEC, which is owned by Glasgow City Council.

His salary was £196,101 and he received a £39,220 bonus. He also claimed £22,733 in expenses.

3. Annemarie O’Donnell - £197,522

Annemarie O’Donnell is the chief executive of Glasgow City Council.

4. Richard Carr - £191,520

Richard Carr is the interim director of corporate services at Edinburgh City Council.

5. Andrew Kerr - £189,834

Andrew Kerr is chief executive of Edinburgh City Council. He is planning to retire in June.

6. Cleland Sneddon - £187,395

Cleland Sneddon is the former chief executive of South Lanarkshire Council. He retired in January.

7. Desmond Murray - £183,634

Desmond Murray is the chief executive of North Lanarkshire Council.

8. William McFadyen - £173,576

William McFadyen is the finance and development director at the SEC, which is owned by Glasgow City Council.

This includes a salary of £144,647 and a bonus of £28,939. He also claimed £15,967 in expenses.

9. Steve Grimmond - £172,681

Steve Grimmond is chief executive of Fife Council.

10. Amanda Hatton - £171,237

Amanda Hatton is director of children and education at Edinburgh City Council. On top of this, she claimed £614 in expenses.

