New statistics have confirmed Scotland failed to use the pandemic lockdown as a turning point to tackle climate change.

SNP ministers have been warned “adequate action is not being taken” to tackle the climate crisis after new figures revealed Scotland’s carbon footprint jumped by almost 15 per cent in 2021 to reach its highest level since 2015.

The figures, published by the Scottish Government, show that greenhouse gas emissions increased from 51.6 to 59.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2021 – an increase of 14.6 per cent from the previous year.

St John's Road, Corstorphine is regularly named as one of Scotland's worst-polluted streets (Picture: Steven Scott Taylor)

The bounce back followed a sharp decrease in emissions sparked by the Covid pandemic the year before - but emissions soared to reach the highest level since 2015. This all but confirms Scotland failed to use the pandemic lockdown as a turning point to tackle the climate crisis.

Transport emissions during that time fell by 23.9 per cent but partially bounced back by 13.1 per cent the following year. Household heating emissions dropped by 5.2 per cent in 2020 but rose by 8.1 per cent in 2021.

Overall though, Scotland’s carbon footprint has fallen by 19.9 per cent since 1998 from its high of 73.9 MtCO2e.

CO2 produced directly by Scottish residents decreased by 12.8 per cent between 1998 and 2021 but accounted for an increasing share of the overall carbon footprint of the nation, from 18 per cent to 19.6 per cent.

The new figures come after the Scottish Government scrapped its legal 2030 target to cut emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 and has delayed drawing up its new legal climate change plan.

Last week, SNP ministers confirmed that plans to legally require Scots to replace polluting heating systems such as gas boilers were being scrapped, with Scottish Government targets being drawn up instead.

Kim Pratt, circular economy campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said the carbon footprint rise was “alarming”.

She added: “This massive jump in our emissions, taking us back to pre-pandemic levels, shows that adequate action is not being taken.

“The circular economy law was passed last year, which is an opportunity to finally get a grip on this problem and reduce our carbon footprint.

“The Scottish Government must reverse the rise in emissions by putting strong consumption targets at the heart of its circular economy strategy.

Claire Daly, head of policy and advocacy at WWF Scotland, said the statistics were “deeply concerning”, adding the figures were proof “the hopes we had of ‘building a fairer, greener Scotland’ following the pandemic has been a wasted opportunity”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP, Christine Jardine, said: "Despite all the SNP's boasting, they haven't delivered when it comes to the hard graft of insulating homes, creating good green jobs and making sure everyone benefits from the transition to net zero.

"If Scotland is going to meet its vital net zero targets then we are going to need more than just hot air from the Scottish Government.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The increase in consumption-based emissions reflects the rebound in activity following the Covid pandemic – particularly in the construction and hospitality sectors – which were unable to fully operate during the national lockdowns.

“This Government’s commitment to ending Scotland’s contribution to global emissions as soon as possible, and by 2045 at the latest, is unwavering.