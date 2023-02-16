Teacher numbers in Glasgow will not be cut, but council tax is set to rise by 5 per cent, the leader of the local authority has said.

Scotland’s largest city will finalise its budget on Thursday, against the backdrop of looming cuts.

Fears had been raised that teacher numbers could be cut to save money, but a Scottish Government intervention means any cash pulled from funding teachers will be clawed back by ministers.

Plans leaked last month suggested up to 800 places could be at risk, but council leader Susan Aitken rejected the idea, saying Labour had “deliberately distorted” options that had been put to councillors.

Glasgow City Council has said the axe will not fall on teachers in its budget. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“We’re not cutting teacher numbers at all,” she said.

Ms Aitken said the council would “employ fewer people” as a result of the budget.

Earlier this week, a report from council officials recommended the extension of its voluntary redundancy scheme, citing the need for a “significant reduction” in staffing.