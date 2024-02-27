The Scottish Government says it is committed to rolling out free school meals to poorer children, despite concerns being raised of a “funding gap”.

Ministers say they are still planning to expand free school meals to P6 and P7 pupils who receive the Scottish Child Payment within a year. However, a leaked paper suggests the Government is £24 million short of being able to do this.

In the SNP’s 2021 election manifesto, the party promised free school lunches for all primary school children all year round, which would involve expanding the existing policy to all children in P6 and P7. However, when Humza Yousaf became party leader last year, he said this could only be expanded to the poorest children because of financial constraints.

The government says it is committed to expanding free school meals for the poorest children in Scotland. Image: Press Association.

The Government has earmarked £43m in their budget for this.

However, Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scotland’s 32 councils, says it could in fact cost up to £67m.

The Daily Record says a leaked paper shows Cosla has raised this “funding gap” with the Government, but it has yet to receive “full assurance” it will go ahead as planned from ministers for 2024/25 or 2025/26.

The paper added: “Officers believe a phased approach to implementation may be required, which could begin in February 2025 to be completed no earlier than August 2026.”

Labour MSP for Central Scotland Monica Lennon said the Government’s “brutal cuts” were putting free school meals “at risk”. She said: “Any further delay will be a betrayal of low income parents and their children.”

Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) general secretary Roz Foyer said: “It’s contemptible that the Scottish Government’s axe of austerity should fall upon the hungry children of Scotland. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Government ministers seem content with the status quo – that kids going to bed hungry at night is an acceptable price to pay to balance the Government coffers.”

Ms Lennon said she was now pleading with the Government to “stick to their word” and “step up to the plate” for the poorest children in Scotland.

However, the Government said it was committed to expanding free school meals to the poorest children in P6 and P7 by the next Holyrood election.

A spokesperson said: “We will deliver the next phase of the free school meals expansion programme to children in P6 and P7 who are in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment from February 2025.