Ms Elves said: “The most reliable way to ensure the integrity and reliability of the information produced would have been forensic examination?” Mr Donaldson agrees.

The lawyer then said: “The next best way would have been an in-person run-through of this exercise where you used Dr Upton’s computer and you filled out the log.”

Mr Donaldson said: “Again, that is not what I was requested to do.” When further pressed, he added: “It would have been more beneficial.”

Ms Elves said: “Yet again the next best option would have been an in-person run-through of the exercise with you sitting next to Dr Upton to supervise so you had visuals of what was going on.”

Mr Donaldson said: “Yeah, that would have been better but we were time limited.”

Ms Elves said: “After that third option, the fourth option would have been for you to have remote access.”

Mr Donaldson says that is straying into “forensic examination” territory, and added: “I believe it would have resulted in the same results. I don’t believe she was trying to mislead us in the meeting, but it’s an option we could have explored.”

Ms Elves said: “After that the next best option would be to do what you did, but to record the Teams call so everyone could see what happened.” Mr Donaldson said: “Yeah, we could have.”

The lawyer then asked: “Instead you were asked for the sixth best option, is that fair?”