Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton RECAP: The latest updates from the NHS Fife trans changing room tribunal
Recap what happened on Friday at the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton/NHS Fife employment tribunal with The Scotsman’s live blog.
The tribunal heard from Peter Donaldson, who works in IT and security at NHS Fife, and Jim Borwick, and independent IT expert who is being paid for my Ms Peggie’s team. The afternoon session heard from Dr Maggie Currier, who is a consultant in Victoria Hospital’s emergency department.
In the morning questions were raised on Dr Upton appearing to manipulate the dates and times of Google notes she had made on her phone which detail the alleged incidents against Ms Peggie. In the afternoon, Dr Currer told the tribunal it was “reasonable” and normal practice for her colleague Dr Kate Searle to send out an email to all emergency department consultants setting out Dr Upton’s situation. Previously the tribunal claimed this was a “flagrant breach” of confidentiality.
Dr Currer has been asked to return to the tribunal on Tuesday morning. The tribunal itself will resume on Monday morning.
Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton LIVE: The latest updates from the NHS Fife trans changing room tribunal
Key Events
- IT witnesses Peter Donaldson and Jim Borwick will be questioned by the tribunal
- Nurse Sandie Peggie is suing Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife after she was suspended for bullying and harassment
- A war of words broke out yesterday over pronouns and the use of the word 'heresy'
Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog!
I’m Rachel Amery and I’m The Scotsman’s political correspondent. I will be with you throughout the day to brig you all the latest from the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton/NHS Fife employment tribunal in Dundee.
Follow along live for all the latest updates.
Today the tribunal is expecting to hear from three witnesses:
- Peter Donaldson
- Jim Borwick
- Dr Maggie Currer
Mr Donaldson and Mr Borwick are both described as “IT witnesses”. Dr Currer is a consultant at NHS Fife and along with Dr Kate Searle objected to Ms Peggie’s suspension being lifted.
Yesterday the tribunal heard from charge nurse Angela Glancy, who was the investigating manager into Ms Peggie’s suspension, and HR official Anne Hamilton.
A war of words broke out between Ms Peggie and NHS Fife’s lawyers over pronouns and the use of the word “heresy” to describe how Ms Peggie and her lawyer have allegedly been viewed for their gender critical beliefs.
This led Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham to accuse the tribunal of treating her unfairly.
The tribunal heard that Ms Glancy and Dr Upton met privately after Dr Upton’s evidence session to make amendments to the notes that had been made. Ms Hamilton said it was “less than ideal” but said it often happens to help things move quickly.
Ms Hamilton also said it was “less than ideal” that Dr Kate Searle was Dr Upton’s support in her evidence session meeting, but added there is nothing in the rules against this. Dr Searle’s evidence session was heard first to maintain fairness.
Peter Donaldson is now being sworn in for his evidence session. Mr Donaldson is an information manager working in NHS Fife’s digital department. He has already submitted a statement to the tribunal, so NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC says she doesn’t think his evidence session with her will be very long.
However Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham is having some technical difficulties with her laptop - the tribunal will wait a few minutes for this to be sorted.
Mr Donaldson says he has worked at the health board since 2022 and is responsible for developing security policy, and responding to and investigating security incidents and compliance issues.
He had a Teams call lasting almost two hours with Dr Upton and Adam Watson.
Mr Donaldson said: “I was asked to assist Dr Upton in downloading Google notes from her account. I believe these are relevant to the tribunal.
“We used a Teams call to download it and present it in an understandable manner.”
He said his manager leaned on him for this because he has a background in forensics.
Mr Donaldson says he “wasn’t concerned” with the content of the Google notes on Dr Upton’s phone as his job was to download the notes off of her phone.
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC is now asking about a screenshot. Employment Judge Sandy Kemp interjects and says that might be contentious. Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham says she agrees.
We are now discussing a particular Google document note Dr Upton made on her phone.
Jim Borwick from IT criticised this note because the version history shows it was created at 3.10am on October 26, 2023 but it was titled as August 26, 2023.
Mr Donaldson said: “I completely agree this is how Google presents it and how you get October as the earliest date. I don’t dispute Mr Borwick’s report.”
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC asks how confident he is that the creation date was October 2023 and not August 2023.
Mr Donaldson said: “I do accept what I see in front of me and accept how Google presents it.
“I don’t believe Dr Upton was trying to mislead us in any way, but looking at the version history I don’t have a technical answer so on the face of it the October date is accurate.
“When it comes to the predating, I don’t have a technical answer for that.”
He then said there “may have been a technical process and something happened that we are not aware of”, and added: “I am in the belief that these were taken in good faith at the time and there is a genuine belief the notes were made earlier, but I have no technical way of rubber stamping that.”
Unfortunately there is a sound issue with the microphones being used in this tribunal and I have been unable to hear the next few questions and answers clearly.
I am unable to hear a lot of what is being said, but Mr Donaldson has said: “I don’t believe she was leading us down the garden path or anything like that.
“A lot of notes were created at the same time that were unrelated to this.”
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC has asked him to explain why there are a number of notes created at around 3am on October 26, 2023.
We can see Mr Donaldson shaking his head and taking a minute before replying, but I have been unable to hear the response clearly.
Jim Borwick said some of the screenshots show notes were downloaded from “locations other than downloads” and were instead from a folder labelled “medicine/work”. Mr Borwick says “the significance of that means in turn they were not downloaded during the Teams meetings”.
Mr Donaldson says downloads automatically appear as “downloads” but Dr Upton wanted to put them “in an area that was easily accessible for her” and it was moved to a folder called “medicine/working”.
He adds he believes the screenshots were created at the time of his Teams meeting with Dr Upton.
That is the end of NHS Fife’s questions for Mr Donaldson and we are now moving on to Ms Peggie’s lawyers cross-examination.
I believe Charlotte Elves, who has been assisting Naomi Cunningham as Ms Peggie’s lawyer in this tribunal, is cross-examining Mr Donaldson - however as the livestream has cut the image of the lawyers out, I cannot be sure.
Ms Elves asks Mr Donaldson if his job was “only extraction for inspection” and that he had not been asked to "analyse the notes or provide an explanation for the difficulties” - Mr Donaldson agrees.
He adds there was “genuine consternation” during his Teams call with Dr Upton on when the note files were created.
The tribunal is hearing there is no metadata of the native files to verify the screenshots the lawyers are discussing with Mr Donaldson.
He then says he did not enter the artefacts into the log that has been produced - this was done by Dr Upton with Mr Donaldson witnessing this.
Mr Donaldson says he is “comfortable” with everything in this log, which is listed as being created by him despite the fact Dr Upton entered the files in the log under Mr Donaldson’s supervision.
Ms Elves says Mr Donaldson “accepts that one explanation for the seemingly inexplicable phenomenon is Dr Upton misled” when these documents were created.
Mr Donaldson says he does not believe this is what happened, but “can’t rule it out”.
Ms Elves said: “The most reliable way to ensure the integrity and reliability of the information produced would have been forensic examination?” Mr Donaldson agrees.
The lawyer then said: “The next best way would have been an in-person run-through of this exercise where you used Dr Upton’s computer and you filled out the log.”
Mr Donaldson said: “Again, that is not what I was requested to do.” When further pressed, he added: “It would have been more beneficial.”
Ms Elves said: “Yet again the next best option would have been an in-person run-through of the exercise with you sitting next to Dr Upton to supervise so you had visuals of what was going on.”
Mr Donaldson said: “Yeah, that would have been better but we were time limited.”
Ms Elves said: “After that third option, the fourth option would have been for you to have remote access.”
Mr Donaldson says that is straying into “forensic examination” territory, and added: “I believe it would have resulted in the same results. I don’t believe she was trying to mislead us in the meeting, but it’s an option we could have explored.”
Ms Elves said: “After that the next best option would be to do what you did, but to record the Teams call so everyone could see what happened.” Mr Donaldson said: “Yeah, we could have.”
The lawyer then asked: “Instead you were asked for the sixth best option, is that fair?”
Mr Donaldson said: “My assistance was requested and I gave it in good faith, with the outcome being we wanted to get these notes off her account and produced in a way people can understand.”
Ms Peggie’s junior lawyer Charlotte Elves then suggests the screenshots that the tribunal is looking at have “been manipulated”.
Mr Donaldson said: “I can’t say it's impossible but I didn’t believe that to be the case in this exercise.”
That ends Ms Elves’s cross-examination. The judges are now asking Mr Donaldson questions - so far it is mostly questions about definitions of the technical terms he has used in his answers.
We are back to NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC’s re-examination of Peter Donaldson. She is asking Mr Donaldson to describe the visuals he had during his Teams call with Dr Upton.
He said: “It was a standard video type call.
“I didn’t take control of the call at any time. Dr Upton did all the production of the screenshots in the log, I was just advising.
“That’s pretty much it, but I had full vision of where the mouse was and what file path she was using to get all this evidence from.”
The sound from the microphones being used in the tribunal has unfortunately cut out again and I am unable to hear the rest of the re-examination of Peter Donaldson.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.