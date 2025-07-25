Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton LIVE: The latest updates from the NHS Fife trans changing room tribunal
Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton LIVE: The latest updates from the NHS Fife trans changing room tribunal
That ends Mr Donaldson’s evidence session. The tribunal is taking another five minute break and when it returns it will hear from Jim Borwick, who is also an IT witness.
We are back in the room and continuing now with NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC’s re-examination of IT witness Peter Donaldson.
I am being told the tribunal is now on a break until the sound issue is fixed.
It appears Employment Judge Sandy Kemp has been handed a note but I cannot hear what is being said. It now looks like the tribunal is taking a short break - I expect this will be around five minutes.
The sound from the microphones being used in the tribunal has unfortunately cut out again and I am unable to hear the rest of the re-examination of Peter Donaldson.
We are back to NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC’s re-examination of Peter Donaldson. She is asking Mr Donaldson to describe the visuals he had during his Teams call with Dr Upton.
He said: “It was a standard video type call.
“I didn’t take control of the call at any time. Dr Upton did all the production of the screenshots in the log, I was just advising.
“That’s pretty much it, but I had full vision of where the mouse was and what file path she was using to get all this evidence from.”
Ms Peggie’s junior lawyer Charlotte Elves then suggests the screenshots that the tribunal is looking at have “been manipulated”.
Mr Donaldson said: “I can’t say it's impossible but I didn’t believe that to be the case in this exercise.”
That ends Ms Elves’s cross-examination. The judges are now asking Mr Donaldson questions - so far it is mostly questions about definitions of the technical terms he has used in his answers.
Ms Elves said: “The most reliable way to ensure the integrity and reliability of the information produced would have been forensic examination?” Mr Donaldson agrees.
The lawyer then said: “The next best way would have been an in-person run-through of this exercise where you used Dr Upton’s computer and you filled out the log.”
Mr Donaldson said: “Again, that is not what I was requested to do.” When further pressed, he added: “It would have been more beneficial.”
Ms Elves said: “Yet again the next best option would have been an in-person run-through of the exercise with you sitting next to Dr Upton to supervise so you had visuals of what was going on.”
Mr Donaldson said: “Yeah, that would have been better but we were time limited.”
Ms Elves said: “After that third option, the fourth option would have been for you to have remote access.”
Mr Donaldson says that is straying into “forensic examination” territory, and added: “I believe it would have resulted in the same results. I don’t believe she was trying to mislead us in the meeting, but it’s an option we could have explored.”
Ms Elves said: “After that the next best option would be to do what you did, but to record the Teams call so everyone could see what happened.” Mr Donaldson said: “Yeah, we could have.”
The lawyer then asked: “Instead you were asked for the sixth best option, is that fair?”
Mr Donaldson said: “My assistance was requested and I gave it in good faith, with the outcome being we wanted to get these notes off her account and produced in a way people can understand.”
Ms Elves says Mr Donaldson “accepts that one explanation for the seemingly inexplicable phenomenon is Dr Upton misled” when these documents were created.
Mr Donaldson says he does not believe this is what happened, but “can’t rule it out”.
The tribunal is hearing there is no metadata of the native files to verify the screenshots the lawyers are discussing with Mr Donaldson.
He then says he did not enter the artefacts into the log that has been produced - this was done by Dr Upton with Mr Donaldson witnessing this.
Mr Donaldson says he is “comfortable” with everything in this log, which is listed as being created by him despite the fact Dr Upton entered the files in the log under Mr Donaldson’s supervision.
Ms Elves asks Mr Donaldson if his job was “only extraction for inspection” and that he had not been asked to "analyse the notes or provide an explanation for the difficulties” - Mr Donaldson agrees.
He adds there was “genuine consternation” during his Teams call with Dr Upton on when the note files were created.
I believe Charlotte Elves, who has been assisting Naomi Cunningham as Ms Peggie’s lawyer in this tribunal, is cross-examining Mr Donaldson - however as the livestream has cut the image of the lawyers out, I cannot be sure.
Jim Borwick said some of the screenshots show notes were downloaded from “locations other than downloads” and were instead from a folder labelled “medicine/work”. Mr Borwick says “the significance of that means in turn they were not downloaded during the Teams meetings”.
Mr Donaldson says downloads automatically appear as “downloads” but Dr Upton wanted to put them “in an area that was easily accessible for her” and it was moved to a folder called “medicine/working”.
He adds he believes the screenshots were created at the time of his Teams meeting with Dr Upton.
That is the end of NHS Fife’s questions for Mr Donaldson and we are now moving on to Ms Peggie’s lawyers cross-examination.
I am unable to hear a lot of what is being said, but Mr Donaldson has said: “I don’t believe she was leading us down the garden path or anything like that.
“A lot of notes were created at the same time that were unrelated to this.”
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC has asked him to explain why there are a number of notes created at around 3am on October 26, 2023.
We can see Mr Donaldson shaking his head and taking a minute before replying, but I have been unable to hear the response clearly.
Unfortunately there is a sound issue with the microphones being used in this tribunal and I have been unable to hear the next few questions and answers clearly.
We are now discussing a particular Google document note Dr Upton made on her phone.
Jim Borwick from IT criticised this note because the version history shows it was created at 3.10am on October 26, 2023 but it was titled as August 26, 2023.
Mr Donaldson said: “I completely agree this is how Google presents it and how you get October as the earliest date. I don’t dispute Mr Borwick’s report.”
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC asks how confident he is that the creation date was October 2023 and not August 2023.
Mr Donaldson said: “I do accept what I see in front of me and accept how Google presents it.
“I don’t believe Dr Upton was trying to mislead us in any way, but looking at the version history I don’t have a technical answer so on the face of it the October date is accurate.
“When it comes to the predating, I don’t have a technical answer for that.”
He then said there “may have been a technical process and something happened that we are not aware of”, and added: “I am in the belief that these were taken in good faith at the time and there is a genuine belief the notes were made earlier, but I have no technical way of rubber stamping that.”
Mr Donaldson says he “wasn’t concerned” with the content of the Google notes on Dr Upton’s phone as his job was to download the notes off of her phone.
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC is now asking about a screenshot. Employment Judge Sandy Kemp interjects and says that might be contentious. Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham says she agrees.
Mr Donaldson says he has worked at the health board since 2022 and is responsible for developing security policy, and responding to and investigating security incidents and compliance issues.
He had a Teams call lasting almost two hours with Dr Upton and Adam Watson.
Mr Donaldson said: “I was asked to assist Dr Upton in downloading Google notes from her account. I believe these are relevant to the tribunal.
“We used a Teams call to download it and present it in an understandable manner.”
He said his manager leaned on him for this because he has a background in forensics.
