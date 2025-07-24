Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham has begun her cross-examination of charge nurse Angela Glancy.

She asks Ms Glancy if she was aware Dr Upton had made notes on her phone about Ms Peggie.

Ms Glancy said: "During the meeting Beth told me there were a couple of issues that had happened with Ms Peggie earlier which are not noted in the hearing, but she said she had logged them on her phone.

“I said ‘can you tell me about them’ and she went on to tell me about the incidents that had happened as per the notes.”

Ms Cunningham asks why Ms Glancy did not ask to see exactly what was noted on the phones.

She said: “The log of incidents was on Beth’s personal phone so I gathered what in Beth’s words had happened.”