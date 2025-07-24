Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton/NHS Fife RECAP: Latest from NHS Fife trans changing room employment tribunal
Recap what happened in the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton/NHS Fife employment tribunal with our live blog coverage.
We heard from charge nurse Angela Glancy and HR official Anne Hamilton.
This comes after Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Upton’s line managers, was questioned by the tribunal for two days. Dr Searle broke down in tears in a dramatic session yesterday.
Dr Searle previously told the tribunal she believed what had happened between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton amounted to a hate incident and potentially a hate crime that was reportable to the police.
The tribunal was also told Dr Searle “flagrantly” breached confidentiality by sending out an email to consultants in Victoria Hospital’s emergency department defending Dr Upton’s position.
Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton/NHS Fife RECAP: Top nurse and HR official to be questioned by trans employment tribunal
Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog!
I’m Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent, and I will be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest from the ongoing employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton.
For the past two days the employment tribunal has been questioning Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Beth Upton’s line managers, who has been described as a key witness.
Dr Searle told the tribunal that what had happened between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton in the changing rooms amounted to a hate incident and was potentially a hate crime reportable to the police.
She also broke down in tears in the evidence dock when the name of a mixed race healthcare assistant was raised. Dr Searle said the assistant did not want to be a part of the tribunal.
Dr Searle added: “She stated she did not want to be involved in this for fear, as a mixed race person, she feared that Ms Peggie’s views about her race would affect her going forward working in our department with Ms Peggie.”
The tribunal was also told Dr Searle “flagrantly breached” confidentiality by sending out an email to all emergency department consultants setting out support for Dr Upton.
Today the tribunal is expecting to hear from two witnesses:
- Angela Glancy, a charge nurse at NHS Fife
- Anne Hamilton, a HR official at NHS Fife
Angela Glancy is the first witness today and has just been sworn in.
She has told the tribunal she has worked at NHS Fife since 1998 and is a clinical nurse manager. She says she has known Sandie Peggie for a long time, probably at least 20 years.
Ms Glancy says her interactions with Ms Peggie were “professional” and she “had not had any issues”.
She was not aware of Ms Peggie’s gender critical views.
Ms Glancy first became aware of the incident when head of nursing Gillian Malone told her and colleague Wendy Hutchison that an internal investigation within the hospital’s emergency department had come to light and an investigating manager was needed.
At this point Ms Glancy had no further details about the investigation, but agreed to be the investigating manager.
Ms Glancy said she first became involved in the investigation on February 29 2024, after Ms Peggie had been suspended on bullying and harassment allegations.
She said her only prior involvement was when she received an email informing her that Ms Peggie was coming back to work following the suspension.
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC is asking Ms Glancy which part of the health board’s hate incident policies are relevant to the interaction on Christmas Eve in the changing room between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton.
Ms Glancy says the “protected characteristic of gender reassignment” is relevant as well as the incident being “harassment, bullying or victimisation which is intimidating, embarrassing, upsetting, humiliating or offensive”.
Ms Glancy said there was “urgency” to get the internal investigation into Ms Peggie concluded as quickly as possible because they had been told there was an employment tribunal coming up.
Ms Glancy was told Dr Kate Searle had asked to be Dr Upton’s support in the medic’s meeting with the investigating manager. Ms Glancy said this was not ideal and asked Dr Searle to give her individual evidence first instead.
She said: “We would normally hear from Dr Upton first, but it was important we heard from Dr Searle without her having sat in on Dr Upton’s interview.
“I wanted to meet with Dr Searle first to determine her evidence without having gone through Dr Upton’s evidence.”
Ms Glancy said it was difficult to arrange meetings as part of this investigation because of annual leave, sickness and other work commitments.
Ms Glancy said there were two previous incidents in the changing room where Ms Peggie had left the facility and waited outside after finding Dr Upton inside. She said she did not include these in her report because “nothing happened” and “Sandie chose to remove herself and I didn’t feel there was anything wrong with that”.
However she said she added in details about the alleged patient safety incidents (walking out of a resuscitation room when Dr Upton entered and not speaking to Dr Upton when a patient went missing) after discussions with Dr Upton.
We are now discussing a number of meetings Ms Glancy had in summer 2024. At this point she said she had “very minimal” involvement with Ms Peggie other than trying to arrange a meeting with her.
Ms Glancy told Ms Peggie she was entitled to support from an accredited trade union representative in her meeting. She said she could have a representative from the Royal College of Nursing or an NHS Fife workplace colleague.
Ms Glancy suggested meeting with Ms Peggie on August 2 but Ms Peggie cancelled the meeting as she was not able to attend. A back-up date of August 12 was then suggested, but Ms Peggie said she needed more time to go over the paperwork and said she wanted to meet after August 19.
A meeting was then arranged for August 30.
Ms Glancy said she needed to go back to Dr Upton to go over her version of events after her meeting with Ms Peggie, as some of the evidence she received from Dr Upton and Ms Peggie did not match up completely.
Ms Glancy said she was not always able to determine “what is the right side and what is the wrong side” in this despite, but said using her own expertise and knowledge” came to a “balance of probabilities of what I feel would have happened”.
We are now discussing a comment Ms Peggie made - there is a dispute on whether she said she would “have it out” with Dr Upton, or “say something” to Dr Upton.
Ms Glancy agreed to change her notes to say “say something” at Ms Peggie’s request, saying it was merely two different interpretations that have the same outcome.
The charge nurse said she did not think this comment was okay. She told the tribunal: “I don’t think that’s okay because I don’t think we should be confronting colleagues.
“It is important if you have an issue or a problem that you speak to your line manager, I don’t think it is something we as colleagues should be doing to each other.”
That ends NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC’s questioning of Ms Glancy and the tribunal is having a five minute break. When the tribunal returns Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham will begin her cross-examination.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham has begun her cross-examination of charge nurse Angela Glancy.
She asks Ms Glancy if she was aware Dr Upton had made notes on her phone about Ms Peggie.
Ms Glancy said: "During the meeting Beth told me there were a couple of issues that had happened with Ms Peggie earlier which are not noted in the hearing, but she said she had logged them on her phone.
“I said ‘can you tell me about them’ and she went on to tell me about the incidents that had happened as per the notes.”
Ms Cunningham asks why Ms Glancy did not ask to see exactly what was noted on the phones.
She said: “The log of incidents was on Beth’s personal phone so I gathered what in Beth’s words had happened.”
Ms Cunningham says she believes Ms Glancy was “anxious about what would happen if you challenged Dr Upton”. Ms Glancy said she does not agree with this. Ms Cunningham then said it was “disrespectful to you not to be shown the notes Dr Upton had” and said Dr Upton had to be “appeased” which is why Ms Glancy could not ask to see the notes on Dr Upton’s phone. Ms Glancy said she does not agree with that.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Ms Cunningham is asking why Ms Glancy did not investigate Dr Upton’s behaviour - she says she was investigating Ms Peggie, not Dr Upton.
Ms Cunningham said there is “evidence [Dr Upton] was a known troublemaker and bully”.
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC interjects and says there is “nothing in the notes that says bully” and adds “troublemaker is a stretch”.
Ms Cunningham then defends her words saying Ms Peggie had raised “serious difficulties from Dr Upton’s conduct in the workplace”. Ms Russell objects again and said “that’s not true either”.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.