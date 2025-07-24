Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton/NHS Fife LIVE: Updates from NHS Fife trans changing room employment tribunal
Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog on the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton/NHS Fife employment tribunal.
Today we are expecting to hear from charge nurse Angela Glancy and HR official Anne Hamilton.
This comes after Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Upton’s line managers, was questioned by the tribunal for two days. Dr Searle broke down in tears in a dramatic session yesterday.
Dr Searle previously told the tribunal she believed what had happened between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton amounted to a hate incident and potentially a hate crime that was reportable to the police.
The tribunal was also told Dr Searle “flagrantly” breached confidentiality by sending out an email to consultants in Victoria Hospital’s emergency department defending Dr Upton’s position.
Follow along live.
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell has interjected after Ms Glancy used the pronoun “he” when referring to Dr Upton. Ms Glancy quickly corrected herself and said “sorry, she”.
This comes after Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham used the pronoun “he” in her question to Ms Glancy. She has consistently referred to Dr Upton as a man and used he/him pronouns throughout the tribunal, which was discussed yesterday.
Ms Russell said: “I want to raise concerns about the consistent misgendering.I have checked the equal treatment benchmark from May 2025 which says we should use an individual's preferred pronouns or alternatively the gender neutral ‘they’ to help minimise offence.”
She added: “You should use the pronouns that are preferred - there is an exception if it is a biological male attack but that is not the case here, no one has physically attacked anyone, especially Dr Upton attacking Ms Peggie.
“I am concerned about the fairness of the proceedings with Ms Cunningham’s misgendering which is creating a hostile environment for the witnesses and is confusing them.
“They are not used to hearing Dr Upton being referred to with the pronouns he/him and it is clearly discombobulating this witness and affecting her ability to give her best evidence.”
She asks for her concerns to be noted and “makes a plea to Ms Cunningham to reflect on her language and duty of civility in the court”.
The judge asks Ms Cunningham if she has anything to say about this or wants time to reflect. She says no and continues her cross-examination using the pronouns he/him for Dr Upton.
The break is over and Ms Peggie’s lawyer Ms Cunningham has resumed her cross-examination of charge nurse Ms Glancy.
Ms Cunningham asks why Ms Glancy did not ask for Dr Upton’s full statement when the medic offered this to her in an email.
Ms Glancy says she is “unsure” but notes she did have another statement sent to her.
The lawyer says Dr Upton “thinks there are two versions of the statement in the board’s possession”. Ms Glancy says she cannot answer that.
In a later email the tribunal hears that Ms Glancy then took up Dr Upton’s offer of more detail, and at this point Dr Upton sent over details about another incident in the changing room when Ms Peggie left, and the two alleged incidents of patient safety.
The tribunal is now taking a short break before Ms Peggie’s lawyer continues her cross-examination of Ms Glancy.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Ms Cunningham is suggesting a letter asking Ms Peggie to attend a meeting and detailing the allegations against her was never sent.
Ms Glancy says she would have sent that letter to the health board’s admin team to be sent out and therefore she would have “no personal knowledge” of it being sent. She says the admin team had emailed her to say the letter “was sent today”.
Ms Cunningham said: “Sandie Peggie is adamant she never received the letter.
“I suggest to you the reason she didn’t receive it is because it wasn’t sent because the board was in turmoil about whether or not there was sufficient [evidence] in the patient care allegations to have any hope of pinning them on Sandie.”
Ms Glancy said: “I disagree. The reason I disagree is the investigation that I done, the only people who were aware of this letter and the investigation except Ms Peggie was me, Michelle Sinclair-Farrow and the admin assistant, and that is it.
“I don’t share any part of the investigation with any other member of the team when I am doing an investigation.”
Ms Cunningham adds this letter was not sent because the patient care allegations were “extremely dangerous for Dr Upton and Dr Searle” as they were not escalated at the time.
Ms Glancy said: “I cannot talk about what you’re describing because I never spoke to anyone about anything in that respect.”
Ms Glancy says she did not discuss anything about what she was investigating with clinical services manager Lottie Myles. Ms Myles was interviewed by the hearing previously and was the manager who decided to lift Ms Peggie’s suspension.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer is reiterating how important it was to get the internal investigation into her concluded as quickly as possible because of the impact it was having on her mental health. She says it proceeded with “extreme slowness”.
Ms Glancy said: “I also have a full time job with lots of different areas to look after.
“When I arranged to meet Ms Peggie, it was not my responsibility to make sure a Royal College of Nursing representative is free, but prior to sending out the meeting [request] to see Ms Peggie I asked for the representative’s availability to make to make it easier for Ms Peggie to attend.
“I do agree it should have been done as quickly as possible and I believe I did that, but you have to give people notice of meetings, time to get a union rep, and when it came to Ms Peggie coming to the meeting I tried to make it as easy as possible by making sure the union rep was available.”
She adds Ms Peggie was not available for this meeting for a month and that it was “difficult” to get a date secured.
The lawyer Ms Cunningham said “the truth is the board is trying to punish Ms Peggie for saying no to Dr Upton” and said Ms Glancy’s indecision on what charges to bring contributed to the delay.
Ms Glancy disagrees with these statements.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer is now asking why there were delays to the internal investigation, saying it was “fair to everyone to get first-hand accounts as soon as possible after the incident so memories haven’t faded”.
The lawyer notes it was two months after the incident before Ms Glancy was appointed the investigating manager, and then details the annual leave Ms Glancy had booked in. She asks if someone else without annual leave should have been appointed investigating officer instead. Ms Glancy says she cannot answer that.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Ms Cunningham is asking why Ms Glancy did not investigate Dr Upton’s behaviour - she says she was investigating Ms Peggie, not Dr Upton.
Ms Cunningham said there is “evidence [Dr Upton] was a known troublemaker and bully”.
NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC interjects and says there is “nothing in the notes that says bully” and adds “troublemaker is a stretch”.
Ms Cunningham then defends her words saying Ms Peggie had raised “serious difficulties from Dr Upton’s conduct in the workplace”. Ms Russell objects again and said “that’s not true either”.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham has begun her cross-examination of charge nurse Angela Glancy.
She asks Ms Glancy if she was aware Dr Upton had made notes on her phone about Ms Peggie.
Ms Glancy said: "During the meeting Beth told me there were a couple of issues that had happened with Ms Peggie earlier which are not noted in the hearing, but she said she had logged them on her phone.
“I said ‘can you tell me about them’ and she went on to tell me about the incidents that had happened as per the notes.”
Ms Cunningham asks why Ms Glancy did not ask to see exactly what was noted on the phones.
She said: “The log of incidents was on Beth’s personal phone so I gathered what in Beth’s words had happened.”
Ms Cunningham says she believes Ms Glancy was “anxious about what would happen if you challenged Dr Upton”. Ms Glancy said she does not agree with this. Ms Cunningham then said it was “disrespectful to you not to be shown the notes Dr Upton had” and said Dr Upton had to be “appeased” which is why Ms Glancy could not ask to see the notes on Dr Upton’s phone. Ms Glancy said she does not agree with that.
We are now discussing a comment Ms Peggie made - there is a dispute on whether she said she would “have it out” with Dr Upton, or “say something” to Dr Upton.
Ms Glancy agreed to change her notes to say “say something” at Ms Peggie’s request, saying it was merely two different interpretations that have the same outcome.
The charge nurse said she did not think this comment was okay. She told the tribunal: “I don’t think that’s okay because I don’t think we should be confronting colleagues.
“It is important if you have an issue or a problem that you speak to your line manager, I don’t think it is something we as colleagues should be doing to each other.”
That ends NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC’s questioning of Ms Glancy and the tribunal is having a five minute break. When the tribunal returns Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham will begin her cross-examination.
Ms Glancy said she was not always able to determine “what is the right side and what is the wrong side” in this despite, but said using her own expertise and knowledge” came to a “balance of probabilities of what I feel would have happened”.
Ms Glancy said she needed to go back to Dr Upton to go over her version of events after her meeting with Ms Peggie, as some of the evidence she received from Dr Upton and Ms Peggie did not match up completely.
Ms Glancy told Ms Peggie she was entitled to support from an accredited trade union representative in her meeting. She said she could have a representative from the Royal College of Nursing or an NHS Fife workplace colleague.
Ms Glancy suggested meeting with Ms Peggie on August 2 but Ms Peggie cancelled the meeting as she was not able to attend. A back-up date of August 12 was then suggested, but Ms Peggie said she needed more time to go over the paperwork and said she wanted to meet after August 19.
A meeting was then arranged for August 30.
We are now discussing a number of meetings Ms Glancy had in summer 2024. At this point she said she had “very minimal” involvement with Ms Peggie other than trying to arrange a meeting with her.
Ms Glancy said there were two previous incidents in the changing room where Ms Peggie had left the facility and waited outside after finding Dr Upton inside. She said she did not include these in her report because “nothing happened” and “Sandie chose to remove herself and I didn’t feel there was anything wrong with that”.
However she said she added in details about the alleged patient safety incidents (walking out of a resuscitation room when Dr Upton entered and not speaking to Dr Upton when a patient went missing) after discussions with Dr Upton.
Ms Glancy said it was difficult to arrange meetings as part of this investigation because of annual leave, sickness and other work commitments.
Ms Glancy was told Dr Kate Searle had asked to be Dr Upton’s support in the medic’s meeting with the investigating manager. Ms Glancy said this was not ideal and asked Dr Searle to give her individual evidence first instead.
She said: “We would normally hear from Dr Upton first, but it was important we heard from Dr Searle without her having sat in on Dr Upton’s interview.
“I wanted to meet with Dr Searle first to determine her evidence without having gone through Dr Upton’s evidence.”
Ms Glancy said there was “urgency” to get the internal investigation into Ms Peggie concluded as quickly as possible because they had been told there was an employment tribunal coming up.
