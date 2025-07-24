NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell has interjected after Ms Glancy used the pronoun “he” when referring to Dr Upton. Ms Glancy quickly corrected herself and said “sorry, she”.

This comes after Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham used the pronoun “he” in her question to Ms Glancy. She has consistently referred to Dr Upton as a man and used he/him pronouns throughout the tribunal, which was discussed yesterday.

Ms Russell said: “I want to raise concerns about the consistent misgendering.I have checked the equal treatment benchmark from May 2025 which says we should use an individual's preferred pronouns or alternatively the gender neutral ‘they’ to help minimise offence.”

She added: “You should use the pronouns that are preferred - there is an exception if it is a biological male attack but that is not the case here, no one has physically attacked anyone, especially Dr Upton attacking Ms Peggie.

“I am concerned about the fairness of the proceedings with Ms Cunningham’s misgendering which is creating a hostile environment for the witnesses and is confusing them.

“They are not used to hearing Dr Upton being referred to with the pronouns he/him and it is clearly discombobulating this witness and affecting her ability to give her best evidence.”

She asks for her concerns to be noted and “makes a plea to Ms Cunningham to reflect on her language and duty of civility in the court”.