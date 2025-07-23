Naomi Cunningham asks Dr Kate Searle if she did a thorough enough job of searching through her emails for evidence for this tribunal.

Dr Searle said: “I thought I did what was asked of me.

“We sat down with an IT specialist and they wrote down a list of search terms to search our emails.

“I have not been through this tribunal process before and was not necessarily aware that every email set in a closed group would be made public in this manner.”

Ms Cunningham then says she was either “surprisingly incompetent” or she and her colleagues were “deliberately withholding this email”. Dr Searle said she did not knowingly withhold any emails.

Ms Cunningham then asks: “Are you asking the tribunal to believe that you are surprisingly incompetent?”