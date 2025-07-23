Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton RECAP: Updates from NHS Fife trans changing room employment tribunal
Recap with The Scotsman’s live blog on the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton employment tribunal in Dundee.
Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Upton’s line managers at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, is due back in the stand today for a second day of questioning.
Ms Peggie is suing Dr Upton and NHS Fife after she was suspended for bullying and harassment. This was due to an incident over the presence of trans Dr Upton in the female changing rooms on Christmas Eve 2023.
On Tuesday the tribunal heard how Dr Searle deemed what had happened was a hate incident and potentially reportable as a hate crime to the police. Ms Peggie’s lawyers also accused her of deliberately withholding information from the tribunal.
She will be further cross-examined by Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham and then re-examined by NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC today.
Recap what happened at the tribunal.
Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton RECAP: The latest from the trans changing room employment tribunal
Key Events
- Dr Kate Searle is due back in the stand for further questioning
- On Tuesday Dr Searle said what had happened between Dr Upton and Sandie Peggie was a hate incident
- The tribunal heard Dr Upton raised further incidents between the pair before the Christmas Eve incident
Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog!
I am Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent, and I will be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest from the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton/NHS Fife employment tribunal.
Follow along live.
Yesterday Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Beth Upton’s line managers at Victoria Hospital’s emergency department, was questioned by the tribunal.
However, as a “key witness” there is still over an hour of questioning to go and she has been asked to return for a further hearing today.
We are expecting Dr Searle to be back in the stand at around 11.30am, where the cross-examination by Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham will continue. She will also be re-examined by NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC.
Before we get started, take a look at yesterday’s coverage of the first part of Dr Kate Searle’s evidence.
Here is what happened yesterday at the employment tribunal:
- Dr Searle had asked Dr Upton if she was comfortable using the female changing rooms when she started working at the hospital. Dr Searle also said there was no guidance in place for trans staff or patients at NHS Fife.
- Dr Searle described Dr Upton being “extremely shaken and distressed” about the incident with Sandie Peggie, and said it amounted to a hate incident and potentially a hate crime.
- There were accusations Dr Searle deliberately withheld emails from the tribunal and that she and other witnesses had sent emails they should not have regarding the case.
- The tribunal was told Dr Upton was signed off sick from work with anxiety and stress, relating to the ongoing case.
- Dr Searle said individuals were entitled to their own opinion such as holding gender critical views, but need to be careful in how they express those views.
We are currently waiting for the public session to begin - not sure what the delay is this morning.
The public hearing is due to start at 1.15pm - the tribunal room is starting to fill up again as it gets ready.
The afternoon session has just got underway and the judge has made reference to NHS Fife’s press release from last week.
He said: “I have considered the press release issued by the respondent on 18 July which has been addressed in submission with the parties and I have decided to make no order in relation to it.”
He also said the tribunal will sit beyond 4pm today.
Charge nurse Lauren Harris has now been sworn in and will now be questioned by NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC.
Lauren Harris has told the tribunal she and Louise Curran are Sandie Peggie’s line managers.
She says she was on shift the night of the Christmas Eve incident between Ms Peggie and Dr Beth Upton but was not aware of the incident at the time.
Ms Harris says she was not aware of any tensions between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton, or Dr Upton with any other member of staff, on the use of the female changing rooms.
We are hearing head of nursing Gillian Malone sent an email to Ms Harris and Ms Curran, and had copied in Esther Davidson, in June 2024. The email said they were to “avoid discussing with case” to maintain confidentiality in the ongoing investigation.
Ms Harris said: “I was asked to speak with Sandie regarding the investigation about maintaining confidentiality for her and the other party.
“I was told this was seen as a supportive measure.”
It is understood this is due to press reports at the time.
Ms Harris said she discussed this email and the need for confidentiality with Ms Peggie during a safety briefing when she came on shift.
When asked for Ms Peggie’s response to this, Ms Harris said: “She told me she had been advised by her lawyers she should be discussing the case and the investigation to try and get some support.”
Ms Peggie is said to have been “frustrated, upset and a bit angry” at this discussion.
Ms Harris said Ms Peggie was “finding it difficult at work” and thought it was “strange” people were not allowed to discuss the case or investigation. Ms Harris said: “We were trying to maintain professionalism.”
Ms Russell’s questions have ended and Ms Harris is now being cross-examined by Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham.
Ms Cunningham says it would be “wholly unsuitable” for Esther Davidson to be having further discussions with Ms Peggie because of their previous discussions. Ms Harris says she does not know.
Ms Cunningham then asks Ms Harris why Ms Davidson was leading the investigation. Ms Harris is not able to answer this question.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham is now discussing an email chain which she suggests shows confidentiality was broken.
Ms Cunningham said: “The truth is Sandie Peggie’s senior colleagues, consultants, senior nurses and line managers knew all about this investigation and knew all about Dr Upton’s side of the story.
“The only person being subjected to a confidentiality requirement to protect the integrity of the inquiry was Sandie Peggie - is that fair?”
Ms Harris says everyone was asked to not discuss the case and other than the email in question, this was done.
This comes after the tribunal heard yesterday how Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Upton’s line managers, had sent out an email to all consultants in the emergency department setting out Dr Upton’s point of view.
That is the end of Ms Harris’s questioning. The tribunal is now taking a five minute break.
Dr Kate Searle is now back giving evidence and the cross-examination from Sandie Peggie’s lawyer has now continued.
You can read a summary of yesterday’s questioning of Dr Searle here: Emails discussing Sandie Peggie probe should not have been written, doctor tells tribunal
Naomi Cunningham asks Dr Kate Searle if she did a thorough enough job of searching through her emails for evidence for this tribunal.
Dr Searle said: “I thought I did what was asked of me.
“We sat down with an IT specialist and they wrote down a list of search terms to search our emails.
“I have not been through this tribunal process before and was not necessarily aware that every email set in a closed group would be made public in this manner.”
Ms Cunningham then says she was either “surprisingly incompetent” or she and her colleagues were “deliberately withholding this email”. Dr Searle said she did not knowingly withhold any emails.
Ms Cunningham then asks: “Are you asking the tribunal to believe that you are surprisingly incompetent?”
Dr Searle replies: “I am not asking the tribunal to believe that, I am asking the tribunal to believe that I did not knowingly withhold an email, I handed over everything I found at the time.”
Dr Searle has broken down crying and the tribunal has been paused.
She was being asked about another clinician who was a witness to this dispute between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton.
Dr Searle said she did not want to involve someone who did not want to be involved.
She said: “It is not fair on her and she did not consent to this.”
Dr Searle has been led from the evidence dock by NH Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC.
The tribunal is now back and Dr Searle says she is ready to continue questioning.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer asks why the name of the healthcare assistant upset her so much.
Dr Searle said: “I have spoken to her about being a witness to the incident and she did not want her name or herself to be involved in this case.”
She added: “She stated she did not want to be involved in this for fear, as a mixed race person, she feared that Ms Peggie’s views about her race would affect her going forward working in our department with Ms Peggie.”
Both agreed this healthcare worker was a key witness.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.