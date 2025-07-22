Dr Searle said Dr Upton was “extremely shaken and distressed” when the pair discussed what had happened with Ms Peggie in the changing room. She said they went through the NHS Fife hate incident policy together and agreed that a datix needed to be completed, which Dr Searle and Dr Upton did together. They also discussed reporting this to the policy and Dr Upton said she would think about it. They then looked at Dr Upton’s shift patterns to see if she felt safe to come into work.