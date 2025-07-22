Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton RECAP: The latest from the NHS Fife trans changing room employment tribunal
Recap what happened in The Scotsman’s live blog of the employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton.
Ms Peggie sued Dr Upton and NHS Fife for sexual harassment after she was suspended over bullying and harassment complaints. This comes after an incident at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where Ms Peggie objected to Dr Upton’s use of the female changing rooms.
Today the employment tribunal will hear from Dr Kate Searle, who was Dr Upton’s line manager at the time of the incident.
- Dr Kate Searle, Dr Beth Upton's line manager, was questioned by the employment tribunal
- Nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board after she was suspended over bullying and harassment complaints
- NHS Fife is coming under increasing pressure over the ongoing tribunal
Hello, and welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog.
I’m Rachel Amery and I’m The Scotsman’s political correspondent. I’ll be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest from the employment tribunal in Dundee.
Scottish Conservative MSPs Murdo Fraser and Tess White are at the employment tribunal in Dundee to lend their support to Sandie Peggie.
They were pictured greeting her as she arrived at the tribunal hearing centre.
There is a slight delay to proceedings as there is a hearing being held in private this morning.
Journalists have been told this will be a case management discussion and no witnesses are allowed into these types of discussions.
Hopefully the public session will get underway shortly.
We are still waiting for the public session of the employment tribunal to get underway. We’ve not seen this much of a delay in the past few days of questioning.
So far, since the tribunal restarted last week the tribunal court has heard from NHS Fife’s service manager Lottie Myles, head of nursing Gillian Malone, and equality and diversity officer Isla Bumba.
Today we are expecting to hear from Dr Kate Searle, who is Dr Beth Upton’s line manager at the emergency department in Victoria Hospital.
It looks like things are about to get underway at the employment tribunal. Everyone is seated and waiting to go, and Dr Kate Searle is in position ready to give evidence.
Dr Kate Searle is now being sworn in by the judge overseeing this case. She will be questioned first by NHS Fife’s lawyer. She’s told the tribunal she has worked at NHS Fife for 11 years and is a consultant in emergency medicine.
Dr Searle says she first met Dr Upton in August 2023 and is her “educational and clinical supervisor”. She says she is the main point of contact for junior and resident doctors in her line of management and to support career progression and wellbeing support.
She says she has known Ms Peggie since she started working at the emergency department at Victoria Hospital.
Dr Searle says she was not aware that Ms Peggie held gender critical views before the incident on Christmas Eve 2023 or any issues with these views.
Dr Searle is asked when she first became aware Dr Upton was transgender. She said: “I was aware of it before I met her as she was very open about it when she was interviewed for the job.”
She added Dr Upton had been openly trans for about a year when she started working at Victoria Hospital.
Dr Searle is asked about what discussions she had with Dr Upton about using the female changing rooms. She said: “I checked that she knew where the female changing room was and was happy to use it and had used it previously used it in another job.
“That was the extent of the discussion.”
She then added: “Beth had used the female changing rooms in her previous job as a doctor and was happy and felt comfortable doing so, so I didn’t make any further suggestion.”
She said it was “not an in depth discussion”.
Dr Searle said she had looked up the legislation as she was not aware of the law on single-sex spaces when Dr Upton started at the department, and said she had contacted the health board’s equalities and human rights lead Isla Bumba. She was then told there was not any official NHS Fife guidance on trans staff or patients.
Dr Searle said she was “concerned for Beth and her welfare” when she received an email on Christmas Day 2023 about a “very upsetting” incident which had left Dr Upton “distressed”. Dr Searle said she was on a day off when she received the email so she did not read the email until she returned to work on December 29. She came into the department early after reading the email.
She is asked what she thinks of Dr Upton being told by Ms Peggie she cannot be in the changing room because “it’s wrong”. Dr Searle said: “I was very concerned and I knew it was upsetting and distressing for Beth and I knew there was no NHS Fife policy on this.”
She is then asked what she thought of Ms Peggie telling Dr Upton “she wasn’t a woman”. Dr Searle said: “Again I was very concerned for Beth because I knew it was an upsetting thing to say and also under NHS Fife’s hate policy this was verbal harassment for her.”
She is then asked if Ms Peggie questioning Dr Upton’s chromosomes was appropriate. Dr Searle said: “I can only imagine how upsetting and invasive a question that would be for Beth and it is not relevant for a colleague to ask another colleague.
“Beth identifies as female and it does not matter what her chromosomes are to her.”
Dr Searle said Dr Upton was “extremely shaken and distressed” when the pair discussed what had happened with Ms Peggie in the changing room. She said they went through the NHS Fife hate incident policy together and agreed that a datix needed to be completed, which Dr Searle and Dr Upton did together. They also discussed reporting this to the policy and Dr Upton said she would think about it. They then looked at Dr Upton’s shift patterns to see if she felt safe to come into work.
Dr Searle said Dr Upton told her there were two incidents before the Christmas Eve incident in the changing room.
She said: “One was when Beth was going to treat a patient in resuscitation. Ms Peggie was doing nursing obs on a patient and when Beth walked in Ms Peggie left.
“Beth said ‘do you want to finish doing the obs?’ and I believe Ms Peggie said ‘you can finish them yourself’ and left the room.”
Dr Searle said it is “unusual” for a nurse to leave a doctor in this situation.
She then added: “Beth called on a patient in a waiting room who didn’t respond to the call. The patient presented with a mental health crisis, so Beth had concerns about the patient not waiting to be seen.
“Ms Peggie was the triage nurse so she went to her to ask if she had concerns about the patient leaving without being seen.
“When she found Ms Peggie, Ms Peggie didn’t speak to her and would only speak to her through another member of nursing staff.”
Dr Searle says she at this point had concerns for “patient safety”.
NHS Fife’s lawyer asks why Dr Searle thought what had happened was a hate incident. Dr Searle said: “I thought what Beth described in the changing room was verbal abuse and harassment.”
She is then asked what made her think it was potentially a hate crime. Dr Searle said: “We thought the criteria was met for a hate incident but we were not sure if it amounted to a hate crime, which is why we talked about reporting it.”
NHS Fife’s lawyer then asks if Dr Searle personally thought it was a hate crime. She said: “Yes, it meets the criteria of harassment and behaviour that is intimidating, upsetting, embarrassing and offensive.”
The tribunal has now broken up for lunch and will resume at 2pm.
