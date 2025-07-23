Follow The Scotsman’s live coverage of the NHS Fife employment tribunal.

Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog on the Sandie Peggie v Dr Beth Upton employment tribunal in Dundee.

Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Upton’s line managers at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, is due back in the stand today for a second day of questioning.

Dr Beth Upton and nurse Sandie Peggie. | National World

Ms Peggie is suing Dr Upton and NHS Fife after she was suspended for bullying and harassment. This was due to an incident over the presence of trans Dr Upton in the female changing rooms on Christmas Eve 2023.

On Tuesday the tribunal heard how Dr Searle deemed what had happened was a hate incident and potentially reportable as a hate crime to the police. Ms Peggie’s lawyers also accused her of deliberately withholding information from the tribunal.

She will be further cross-examined by Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham and then re-examined by NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC today.