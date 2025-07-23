Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton LIVE: Updates from NHS Fife trans changing room employment tribunal
Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Upton’s line managers at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, is due back in the stand today for a second day of questioning.
Ms Peggie is suing Dr Upton and NHS Fife after she was suspended for bullying and harassment. This was due to an incident over the presence of trans Dr Upton in the female changing rooms on Christmas Eve 2023.
On Tuesday the tribunal heard how Dr Searle deemed what had happened was a hate incident and potentially reportable as a hate crime to the police. Ms Peggie’s lawyers also accused her of deliberately withholding information from the tribunal.
She will be further cross-examined by Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham and then re-examined by NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC today.
Key Events
- Dr Kate Searle is due back in the stand for further questioning
- On Tuesday Dr Searle said what had happened between Dr Upton and Sandie Peggie was a hate incident
- The tribunal heard Dr Upton raised further incidents between the pair before the Christmas Eve incident
Here is what happened yesterday at the employment tribunal:
- Dr Searle had asked Dr Upton if she was comfortable using the female changing rooms when she started working at the hospital. Dr Searle also said there was no guidance in place for trans staff or patients at NHS Fife.
- Dr Searle described Dr Upton being “extremely shaken and distressed” about the incident with Sandie Peggie, and said it amounted to a hate incident and potentially a hate crime.
- There were accusations Dr Searle deliberately withheld emails from the tribunal and that she and other witnesses had sent emails they should not have regarding the case.
- The tribunal was told Dr Upton was signed off sick from work with anxiety and stress, relating to the ongoing case.
- Dr Searle said individuals were entitled to their own opinion such as holding gender critical views, but need to be careful in how they express those views.
Yesterday Dr Kate Searle, one of Dr Beth Upton’s line managers at Victoria Hospital’s emergency department, was questioned by the tribunal.
However, as a “key witness” there is still over an hour of questioning to go and she has been asked to return for a further hearing today.
We are expecting Dr Searle to be back in the stand at around 11.30am, where the cross-examination by Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham will continue. She will also be re-examined by NHS Fife’s lawyer Jane Russell KC.
