Follow along live as the employment tribunal questions Dr Upton’s line manager.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog of the employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton.

Ms Peggie sued Dr Upton and NHS Fife for sexual harassment after she was suspended over bullying and harassment complaints. This comes after an incident at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where Ms Peggie objected to Dr Upton’s use of the female changing rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

Today the employment tribunal will hear from Dr Kate Searle, who was Dr Upton’s line manager at the time of the incident.