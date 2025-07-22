Sandie Peggie v Beth Upton LIVE: The latest from the NHS Fife trans changing room employment tribunal
Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog of the employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton.
Ms Peggie sued Dr Upton and NHS Fife for sexual harassment after she was suspended over bullying and harassment complaints. This comes after an incident at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where Ms Peggie objected to Dr Upton’s use of the female changing rooms.
Today the employment tribunal will hear from Dr Kate Searle, who was Dr Upton’s line manager at the time of the incident.
Follow along live.
Key Events
- Dr Kate Searle, Dr Beth Upton's line manager, is being questioned by the employment tribunal
- Nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board after she was suspended over bullying and harassment complaints
- NHS Fife is coming under increasing pressure over the ongoing tribunal
We are still waiting for the public session of the employment tribunal to get underway. We’ve not seen this much of a delay in the past few days of questioning.
So far, since the tribunal restarted last week the tribunal court has heard from NHS Fife’s service manager Lottie Myles, head of nursing Gillian Malone, and equality and diversity officer Isla Bumba.
Today we are expecting to hear from Dr Kate Searle, who is Dr Beth Upton’s line manager at the emergency department in Victoria Hospital.
There is a slight delay to proceedings as there is a hearing being held in private this morning.
Journalists have been told this will be a case management discussion and no witnesses are allowed into these types of discussions.
Hopefully the public session will get underway shortly.
Scottish Conservative MSPs Murdo Fraser and Tess White are at the employment tribunal in Dundee to lend their support to Sandie Peggie.
They were pictured greeting her as she arrived at the tribunal hearing centre.
Hello, and welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog.
I’m Rachel Amery and I’m The Scotsman’s political correspondent. I’ll be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest from the employment tribunal in Dundee.
