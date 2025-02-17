Sandie Peggie: Nurse at centre of trans employment tribunal threatened with sack

Sandie Peggie is due to attend a conduct hearing later this week for ‘misgendering’ Dr Beth Upton.

The nurse at the centre of a row over a trans woman using hospital changing rooms is reportedly being threatened with losing her job.

Sandie Peggie is being accused of misconduct for challenging Dr Beth Upton’s presence in the female changing rooms at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve 2023, and for “misgendering” Dr Upton by using male pronouns while speaking to other NHS colleagues.

The Telegraph reports that Ms Peggie, who brought an employment tribunal against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, is to attend a conduct hearing on Friday which could include sanctions up to and including dismissal from her job.

It is understood Ms Peggie was informed of this on the second day of the tribunal in Dundee.

Ms Peggie disputes what was allegedly said in the changing room and denies claims of “cornering” or “haranguing” Dr Upton, but accepts calling Dr Upton male.

An NHS Fife panel will also consider two allegations that Ms Peggie compromised patient safety by refusing to work effectively with Dr Upton.

Ms Peggie denies this and her legal team is accusing Dr Upton of fabricating these two incidents of compromising patient safety.

Margaret Gribbon, Ms Peggie’s solicitor, says new legal proceedings have been launched against NHS Fife.

She said: “I can confirm that the handling of the investigation and the decision to proceed to a disciplinary hearing with the allegations will now be the subject of separate legal proceedings in the employment tribunal against Fife health board.”

The 10-day employment tribunal heard Ms Peggie had encountered Dr Upton in the female changing rooms on two occasions before the Christmas Eve incident, and on the third occasion she needed to use the changing rooms urgently due to heavy menstrual bleeding and felt intimidated and embarrassed by Dr Upton’s presence.

The nurse admitted calling Dr Upton male but denies provoking an angry confrontation.

Dr Upton is accusing Ms Peggie of sustained transphobic harassment and of raising the case of Isla Bryson, a double rapist who sparked outrage after claiming to be a trans woman and being temporarily placed in a women’s prison.

Dr Upton denies seeking to “punish” Ms Peggie or end her career as “revenge” for the incident on Christmas Eve.