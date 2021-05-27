Sandesh Gulhane: "We are standing on the precipice of a tsunami of a mental health crisis"

Scottish Conservative SMP Sandesh Gulhane, who was giving his first speech in Holyrood since he was elected earlier this month, said that Scotland needed to tackle the “tsunami” of mental health problems which people faced as a result of the pandemic.

Dr Gulhane – the first Hindu and first man of Indian descent to be elected to the Scottish Parliament - told MSPs how doctors and nurses across the country had made sacrifices to be able to continue seeing patients – including his own decision to stay away from his newborn baby and young son in fear of passing the virus on to them.

Speaking at the Covid-19 debate at the Scottish Parliament, he said: “I am a frontline doctor, having worked in accident and emergency, out of hours and seeing patients in general practice. As the pandemic struck, I did what 1000s of other Scottish healthcare workers did. I kept seeing my patients.

“The brightest lights shine only in the darkest skies, and during the pandemic, I have seen bravery and humanity of my colleagues shine very brightly indeed.

He added: “But I have low points too. When my lockdown baby was born, I stayed away because of the fear of passing COVID to her. I did not hug her for eight weeks, my newborn baby. But I kept seeing my patients.

“I kept my distance from my seven year old son, because of the fear of passing Covid to him. And one day he asked my wife why I didn't love him anymore. Had he done something wrong.

“But like my nursing colleagues, I kept seeing my patients. The Scottish Government sent me out PPE that put my life at risk but like the hospital physios porters and occupational therapists, I kept seeing my patients. Until I could no longer say nothing, I could no longer feel nothing, I could know nothing. I stood for election to voice the ear of the patients to voice the burnout of my colleagues to work together.”

Dr Gulhane, an MSP for the Glasgow region, related examples of people struggling with their mental health due to isolation, as well as long covid which had blighted their lives.

He said: “This is the reality of my daily medical practice. This is our shared reality in Scotland. We stand on the precipice of a tsunami of a mental health crisis, we need to spend our money wisely and I can help here.”

