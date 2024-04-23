Rishi Sunak is celebrating a political win after his controversial Rwanda policy passed through the House of Lords and is set to become a law. (Picture: Adrian Dennis/WPA pool/Getty Images)

The SNP has branded the UK Government’s Rwanda bill as “tantamount to state-sponsored people trafficking”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak managed to finally get his Rwanda bill, which will see some asylum seekers sent to Rwanda, passed after a late-night showdown in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The House of Lords dropped their opposition to the bill, with Mr Sunak now saying “nothing stands in our way” to getting flights off the ground.

Alison Thewliss MP, the SNP's home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster. Image: House of Commons.

This comes as five people including a child died attempting to cross the Channel this morning.

The French coastguard confirmed three men, a woman and a child died at around 5am, after a boat with more than 110 people set sail from the German beach Wimereux.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Alison Thewliss MP, the SNP’s home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster, said: “The SNP on principle opposes this bill - it’s tantamount to state-sponsored people trafficking.

“Moving people across the world against their will is appalling, and no government should be doing this.”

She says there is “no evidence” the bill will act as a deterrent to those crossing the Channel in small boats, adding a small boat has arrived on British shores this morning.

Ms Thewliss added: “We need to prevent as many people as possible getting on small boats, but they are not able to use the safe and legal routes the the government says exist, so they are needing to take drastic measures.”

She added the SNP does not support putting a cap on refugee numbers either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Thewliss later released a statement on the deaths this morning, which said: “These latest deaths in the Channel are utterly tragic - the SNP’s thoughts are with all who have lost loved ones, so close to safety.”

The first flights to Rwanda are due to take off in 10 to 12 weeks, but it is still possible this could be held up by the courts.

Mr Sunak says flights will be ready to take off as soon as the legislation is passed, and 500 staff were ready to escort migrants “all the way to Rwanda”.

Speaking this morning, the Prime Minister said: “We introduced the Rwanda bill to deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs who exploit them.

“The passing of this legislation will allow us to do that and make it very clear that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay.

“Our focus is now to get flights off the ground, and I am clear that nothing will stand in our way of doing that and saving lives.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly says this is a “landmark moment in our plan to stop the boats”.

In a video posted to social media, he said: “The act will prevent people from abusing the law by using false human rights claims to block removals and it makes clear hat the UK Parliament is sovereign, giving government the power to reject interim blocking measures imposed by European courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I promised to do what was necessary to clear the path for the first flight - that’s what we have done.

“Now we’re working day in and day out to get flights off the ground.”

It was not plain sailing for the Conservatives on this bill - it was sent between the House of Commons and the House of Lords five times before it was finally agreed.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has branded the plans an “extortionately expensive gimmick”, charities have hit out at the scheme, and human rights groups have described it as a “breach of international law”.

Illegal Migration Minister Michael Tomlinson told Times Radio the government is prepared for “inevitable” legal challenges.

He said: “It’s inevitable, I’m afraid there will be challenges.

“There are people who don’t like this policy - the Labour lords, as we saw last night, and the Labour Party, there are people who are determined to do whatever it takes to try and stop this policy from working.”

He also accused some opponents of making “patronising and supercilious” arguments about the safety of Rwanda and its treatment of gay people, calling Rwanda a “progressive” country.