Ruth Davidson's warning for Tories over next leader after election rout

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson

Baroness Davidson said the defeat her party suffered had been “years in the making”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives must take time to “get this decision right” when choosing their new leader, Baroness Ruth Davidson has said.

The former Scottish Tory leader also told her party that whoever succeeds Rishi Sunak must be given time in the role, stressing that “chopping and changing” leaders, as the party has done, makes it look “increasingly chaotic and rudderless”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baroness Davidson said the defeat her party suffered had been “years in the making and was handed out by voters who wanted to see us punished”.

In the wake of that, she said the remaining Conservative MPs would need to “adjust to being in opposition and understanding what rebuilding entails”.

Baroness Davidson was at one point tipped as a future UK Tory leader after her success in reviving the party’s fortunes in Scotland, but quit as Scottish Conservative leader in 2019.

She said: “Rebuilding in opposition is something I have a bit of experience of, and from a lower base than the UK party is facing now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I became the Scottish Conservative leader in 2011, I inherited a party that had gone from pity to outright scorn.”

But she said her time in charge the Scottish Tories “more than doubled what we had” in Westminster, Holyrood and Scottish council elections, with this “showing the improvement was real and solid, not a one-off lucky hit”.

Now she said the UK Conservative Party “has a little under five years to get itself together to try and bounce back from the worst electoral drubbing in its 190-year history”.

However she warned Tories that this would would take time, stating: “There is no point getting frustrated if a new leader doesn’t reverse a poll lead overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling the party’s repeated changes in leadership in recent years which saw Mr Sunak take over after a brief period in charge for Liz Truss, who herself succeeded Boris Johnson, Baroness Davidson said: “Chopping and changing five leaders in eight years did nothing for our fortunes, it just made us look increasingly chaotic and rudderless.

“If we look at party leaders who successfully changed the government, (Tony) Blair was leader of the opposition for three years, both Margaret Thatcher and (Sir Keir) Starmer had four years to establish themselves while (David) Cameron spent five years building up his profile and the party’s standing before transplanting Labour.”

She added: “After a defeat as heavy as the one we just suffered, it would be easy to form a counsel of despair or to be too shellshocked to take the correct decisions and lay the building blocks for future success.”

Baroness Davidson praised Mr Sunak for having vowed to stay on as party leader while Tories hunt for his successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new leader must be someone with the “ability to talk over the heads of the party and to the country at large” and with “broad appeal” so they can “win votes back from other parties,” she argued.

But the former Scottish Tory leader stressed: “We should take our time and get this decision right.

“The last time Labour formed a government, it was in office for 13 years.