Ruth Davidson urges pro-UK voters to unite and back Tories in local elections

The former Scottish Tory leader, who now sits in the House of Lords, said SNP candidates would not stand up to funding cuts and would nod through measures such as the workplace parking levy.

And she said Labour candidates "will help them", pointing to the fact the party is currently in coalition with the SNP in six councils across Scotland.

UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer yesterday rejected any coalitions between Labour and the SNP "at the local level or the national level", while Scottish leader Anas Sarwar has also spoken out against “formal” coalitions.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson. Picture: PA

Lady Davidson was set to join Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross on the campaign trail in Edinburgh today.

She said: “In council areas across Scotland, just a few hundred more votes for Scottish Conservative candidates could make all the difference towards beating the SNP.

“The stakes are high. If Nicola Sturgeon’s candidates get in, they’ll push the agenda of the SNP Government. They won’t stand up to council funding cuts. They’ll nod through workplace parking taxes.

“The sad truth is, Labour candidates will help them. That’s what they’ve done in Edinburgh and in each of the six councils across Scotland where Labour work hand-in-hand with the SNP.

“There’s only one way to be sure of stopping the threat of SNP-Labour coalitions dancing to Nicola Sturgeon’s tune, and that’s to vote Scottish Conservative.

“If pro-UK voters come together just like last year, the Scottish Conservatives can stop SNP-Labour coalitions and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The Tories are so worried about losing seats in May’s election that have been forced to drag Ruth Davidson out of the House of Lords for a comeback tour.

"This is nothing short of embarrassing for failing leader, Douglas Ross."

SNP MSP Graeme Dey said: "You know the Tories are struggling in the polls when they wheel out Baroness Ruth Davidson in a desperate attempt to drum up support for their failing campaign.