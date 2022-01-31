Ruth Davidson: 'Partygate made people who followed the rules feel like idiots'

Baroness Davidson told Channel 4 News: "I am upset and I'm upset because, not just because of things that myself and others that are in my close family and circle of friends missed and had to give up, but, you know, I was working in the Scottish Parliament, I had constituents that lost businesses, I had people that feel guilty that they didn't go to the care home to see their parents, that they didn't hug a friend at a funeral because they played by the rules.
"And now they look at what happened in Number 10 and they feel like idiots and they shouldn't be made to feel like that."
Ms Davidson, who now sits in the House of Lords, has often been at odds with Boris Johnson, having backed a number of his rivals in the run-up to his election as leader.