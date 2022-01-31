Ruth Davidson: 'Partygate made people who followed the rules feel like idiots'

Baroness Davidson told Channel 4 News: "I am upset and I'm upset because, not just because of things that myself and others that are in my close family and circle of friends missed and had to give up, but, you know, I was working in the Scottish Parliament, I had constituents that lost businesses, I had people that feel guilty that they didn't go to the care home to see their parents, that they didn't hug a friend at a funeral because they played by the rules.