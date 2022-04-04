Russia accused of committing ‘horrendous atrocities’ as civilian bodies found in pits

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around Kyiv, with civilian bodies found in pits with their hands tied behind their backs.

Western leaders are now calling for further sanctions, while the Prime Minister vowed “Britain will never waver from supporting our friends” in a sign of the increased commitment to defend Ukraine.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The discovery of more mass graves outside Kyiv is sickening.

“The UK will not stand by whilst this indiscriminate and unforgivable slaughter takes place.

“We are working to ensure those responsible are held to account. We will not rest until justice is done.”

The UK’s deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab added: “The atrocities we are seeing in Ukraine committed by Russian forces are truly horrendous, and President Putin and his commanders should know that they will be held to account for any war crimes committed.

“The UK has been at the forefront of supporting the International Criminal Court's independent investigation.

“Alongside £1 million of extra bespoke financial support for the court, a law enforcement liaison officer in The Hague will be dedicated to support the ICC investigation, and we will provide military analysis and witness protection advice and support – so that justice is served, and those responsible for war crimes end up behind bars.”

Downing Street would not be drawn on exactly what more support could be provided, but the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said scenes over the weekend were “barbaric”.

He said: “These are despicable attacks against innocent civilians and they are yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine and certainly leave us in no doubt that it’s entirely right to continue to go further on sanctions, on defensive military aid, and all other measures to put pressure on Putin and his regime to turn back and stop this war.

“We will continue to speak with our allies about how we can move further and as much as possible in lockstep to continue to ratchet up the pressure.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw on Monday ahead of key G7 and Nato talks later this week where she will push for tougher economic measures against “the Putin war machine”.

Ahead of her talks in Poland, Ms Truss said: “Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy. A tough approach from the UK and our allies is vital to strengthen Ukraine’s hand in negotiations.

“Britain has helped lead the way with sanctions to cripple the Putin war machine.

“We will do more to ramp up the pressure on Russia and we will keep pushing others to do more.

“We will continue to support those who are suffering as a result of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, including the victims of sexual violence and those in need of humanitarian support.”

US President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and said he will seek more sanctions after the reported atrocities.