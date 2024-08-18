Russell Findlay will attempt to distance himself from an alleged plot for him to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader when he focuses on “fairness and decency” when he launches his leadership bid today.

Russell Findlay, who is one of six candidates vying to become the next leader of the Scottish Tories, will officially launch his campaign today, claiming he will “speak up for decent, mainstream Scotland” if he wins the contest.

But the leadership race has been thrown into turmoil after one of the candidates Meghan Gallacher quit as Mr Ross’s deputy on Friday. Her decision came after allegations emerged Mr Ross had plotted to quit more than a year ago to swap Holyrood for Westminster - and named his preferred successor as Mr Findlay.

Four of the candidates - Murdo Fraser, Jamie Greene, Brian Whittle and Liam Kerr - have called for the contest to be paused, warning they were “deeply concerned by the disturbing claims” and questioned the “transparency and fairness” of the contest.

Mr Ross met with the Tory Westminster candidate for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey, Kathleen Robertson, in July last year to ask if he could replace her for the general election and would resign as party leader if selected.

Douglas Ross. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

He allegedly told her his “heart was in Westminster, not Holyrood”. But Ms Robertson reportedly refused his request despite being promised selection as a Holyrood candidate in 2026.

Mr Ross was also at the centre of a bitter selection battle for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat when the-then incumbent David Duguid was told by the party he was not well enough to stand and Mr Ross stepped in to take his place, only to lose the seat to the SNP’s Seamus Logan.

During the row, Mr Ross was forced to announce he was quitting as party leader, regardless of the result - angering his colleagues over his previous pledge not to seek re-election to Westminster to focus on Holyrood.

Mr Ross said he sought the meeting with Ms Robertson at the request of local members to check she was “still committed to standing for the seat”.

Mr Findlay has insisted he had “no knowledge” of the talks between Mr Ross and Ms Robertson, adding “recent developments underline why change is so necessary” within the party.

Officially launching his campaign today, Mr Findlay is set to warn that “decency has gone missing from Scottish politics”.

He will add: “The hopes and concerns of decent people barely get a look-in at Holyrood. There’s a lack of decency in disagreement too. That all must change.

“My whole life I’ve been guided by my conservative values and convictions of fairness and decency. I'm putting forward a positive Conservative vision, rooted in those values, which champions common-sense, aspiration and opportunity.”

Mr Findlay will tell activists the “mission” of the Scottish Tories “must be to speak up for decent, mainstream Scotland”.

He will add: “I have the determination to do what I believe is right for our party and our country.