Craig Naylor, chief inspector of constabulary. Image: Liam McBurney/Press Association.

A police chief says frontline officers are “run ragged” and it is the worst he has ever seen in his 35-year career.

Craig Naylor, chief inspector of constabulary, says “organisational stresses” such as a lack of training and an inability to get time off is what is fuelling poor wellbeing, as opposed to traumatic experiences on the job.

This comes after HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland reviewed Police Scotland’s overall wellbeing and found staffing levels are making officers feel vulnerable and unsafe.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Naylor said: “I’ve spent time speaking to frontline officers about the challenges they face in day-to-day work.

“The interesting thing is you would expect them to talk about the traumatic events they deal with, but that is not the focus of what’s making them unwell - it’s organisational stresses, the lack of training and IT, an inability to get time off, running short and dealing with other organisations’ workloads.

“Police Scotland has very good measures in place to deal with day-to-day traumas and support from peers and colleagues, but they are not joining up with the other stuff that causes stress to this.”

His report found low officer numbers, disruption to rest days, and the poor state of police buildings were all contributing to poor staff wellbeing.

Mr Naylor said: “Police officers and staff sign up knowing their lives will be disrupted and they will miss events with their family.

“But taking time off to recover, there has to be a better focus.

“Frontline staff are absolutely run ragged just now and they are as busy as I have ever seen them in 35 years.”

David Threadgold, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said “not a single word” of Mr Naylor’s report surprises him.

He said: “You enter this world of policing knowing it will impact on you and your family, but that needs to be manageable and something Police Scotland can deal with while retaining staff.

“We are seeing increasing numbers going off sick and leaving the force, and that is not sustainable.

“Policing has to be a bigger priority for this government to allow us to do what we need to do to cater for the wellbeing of our staff.”

He added: “It is not a good business model to have so many people off sick, and it is the police force that has made them unwell.”

Mr Naylor said there are a number of key aspects of the job which are having a big impact on wellbeing, including a disparity between how frontline officers are treated compared to corporate staff members, and the amount of time officers spend in court.

One example he gave was the difference between the Dalmarnock HQ building in Glasgow and Rothesay Police Station on the Isle of Bute.

He says the police’s HR and wellbeing team enjoy a modern building, which includes taps dispensing sparkling water and a dedicated room for officer wellbeing, while Rothesay Police Station has water running down the walls and peeling paint.

Mr Naylor added: “The amount of time officers actually give evidence in court is remarkably small - less than five per cent of times they go to court they actually give evidence.

“There are massive inefficiencies and it means people’s shifts are changed, and rest days and holidays are cancelled so they can attend court, which they are obliged to do.

“But there is no way for them to reschedule that.

“Ten to 15 years ago there was a good system which kept court attendances to days officers were working so it didn’t have an impact on schedules or police budgets.”

The report also suggests Police Scotland could learn from good practices in England and Wales and in the military when it comes to staff wellbeing.

Mr Naylor said: “Police Scotland is a very effective operational body, but there are difficulties with a reducing headcount and increasing demand, which we are seeing across the public sector.

“The Scottish Government is facing huge budget challenges, but we need to make best use of our time to show a commitment to deliver for the public.