Ross Thomson MP’s alleged behaviour in Commons bar ‘completely unacceptable’

Allegations about the behaviour of Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson in a bar are “completely unacceptable”, the party’s deputy leader has said.

Eyewitnesses claimed the Aberdeen South MP was “incredibly drunk” and “worse for wear” on Tuesday night at Strangers Bar at Westminster – a venue popular with parliamentary staff.

Deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said his alleged conduct had fallen well below the standards expected of an MP.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament today, Mr Carlaw said he had been made aware of the incident through social media.

He added: “Inquiries are ongoing, however I know enough to say that the alleged behaviour is completely unacceptable and falls well below the standard I think any of us would expect of any elected representative.

“We may have more to say at a later time.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police did not confirm Mr Thomson’s identity, but said: “Police were called at approximately 23:00 on 5 February to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching.

“Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved– three men in their 20s and 30s. “However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made.”

Mr Thomson has not given a statement at this time.