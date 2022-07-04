The rally organised by Abortion Rights Scotland will take place at noon on Monday, July 4, and will be in protest to recent Supreme Court decisions, including the overturning of Roe V Wade and the expansion of gun rights.

The overturning of Roe V Wade meant that the legal right to terminate unwanted pregnancies was removed in the US. Twenty-six conservative states are either certain or considered likely to introduce new abortion restrictions or bans.

The US Supreme Court also struck down a New York law restricting gun-carrying rights and it is expected to allow more people to carry guns legally.

Brittnee Leysen, an American student living in Glasgow, said: “The large expansion of gun rights in the wake of further mass murders of children in school, and the stripping of bodily autonomy by overturning Roe v. Wade are only the beginning.

"We must make our voices heard and make it clear these policies cannot make it across the ocean to our home in Scotland and our voices still matter even at a distance.”

On the day Roe vs Wade was overturned, Abortion Rights Scotland held a rally outside the US Consulate in Edinburgh within hours of the Supreme Court announcement.

Protesters outside US Consulate in Edinburgh after the overturning of Roe V Wade (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

Speakers at the rally included several young Americans who are visiting and living in Scotland.

They spoke about how difficult it was to feel that a basic human right had been taken away from them in their home country.

Jane Carnall of Abortion Rights Scotland, invited to speak at the Independence Day event, said: “In Scotland, the majority of abortions are performed by the NHS on NHS premises, and it’s easy to take for granted that we will always have this basic right. The shock reversal by the US Supreme Court of a long-standing and accepted right to access safe legal abortion, which was as widely accepted in the United States as it is here in Scotland, shows the rising power of the US political and religious right against this essential reproductive healthcare.