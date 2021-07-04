Robert Jenrick hopes 'whole of the Union' can end restrictions at same time

The Communities Secretary said he hoped that the UK could move together when lifting Covid restrictions.

Speaking ahead of a planned unlocking in England on July 19, the Communities Secretary said he wanted the administrations to be as “co-ordinated as possible”.

Appearing the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, the senior cabinet minister also acknowledged the picture was different across the Union.

He said: “We would like the whole of the Union to move as one. We are going to work with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to try and be as coordinated as possible.

“Cases are slightly different in each of the four nations but certainly in England, our view is that things are looking positive for July 19.”

It comes with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon remaining optimistic the planned easing of restrictions in July will not be delayed amid a surge in cases that has seen Scotland reach the highest rate of Covid-19 in Europe.

Mr Jenrick also appeared to confirm plans to scrap social distancing and mask-wearing requirements on so-called “Freedom Day”.

He said: “It does look as if, thanks to the success of the vaccine programme, that we now have the scope to roll back those restrictions and return to normality as far as possible.

“We have been living now for 18 months with extraordinary restrictions of one kind or another.

“We should all be prepared though that cases may continue to rise, they may continue to rise significantly but we do now have to move into a different period where we learn to live with the virus, we take precautions and we as individuals take personal responsibility.”

According to reports, mask wearing will become voluntary in all settings and the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues will end, meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

Mass events, including festivals, will also be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown.

Despite the optimistic approach, Mr Jenrick refused to confirm the restrictions would be lifted on July 19.

He said: “I can’t make that commitment this morning because the Prime Minister is going to make an announcement in the coming days, but it does look as if the data is in the right places.

“Cases are rising and that should make us cautious but it isn’t translating into serious illness and death.

“It does feel as if we are now in the final furlong, in a period in which we can start to live with the virus and move on with our lives.”

It comes as the new Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed easing restrictions actually had health benefits.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he said: “The economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling.

“The pandemic has hit some groups disproportionately hard. Rules that we have had to put in place have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people’s mental health.”