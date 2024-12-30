Road traffic police officer numbers in Scotland at lowest level in five years

Police Scotland officers are receiving a pay rise

Police Scotland’s overall numbers of officers fell to their lowest level since 2008 in June, though the figures picked up later in the year.

The number of road traffic officers in Police Scotland has fallen to its lowest level in the last five years, figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show.

Full-time roles fell from 567.7 in 2019 to 518 at the end of June 2024, according to data revealed under freedom of information laws.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance has said she expects the overall number of officers to reach 16,600 this week.

Tory justice spokesman Liam Kerr MSP said: “Sustained cuts from the SNP mean the number of dedicated road traffic officers have continued to decline.

“This is yet more confirmation that the SNP are reducing police numbers across Scotland, with overall officer numbers close to their lowest level since 2008.

“The reduction in road traffic officers is concerning as the cuts come against a backdrop of almost 2,000 people being seriously injured on Scotland’s roads last year.

“SNP ministers need to stop cutting officer numbers. They must show some common sense and ensure they provide the funding needed to increase the number of road traffic officers, otherwise lives will continue to be put at risk.”

Ms Constance said: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by a road death.

“Road safety is a priority for the Scottish Government, which is why we are investing a record £36 million this year to deliver initiatives aimed at improving driver behaviour and ultimately reducing the number of people injured or killed on the roads.

“We are providing record police funding of £1.55 billion this year – an increase of £92.7 million – which means Police Scotland will take on more recruits this year than at any time since 2013. The chief constable expects officer numbers to reach 16,600 this week following an intake of over 250 new officers.

“Whilst it is for the chief constable to determine how to allocate resources to meet Police Scotland’s priorities, we welcome that Police Scotland are already taking action to address issues raised and recommendations made earlier this year in the thematic inspection of road policing in Scotland.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said: “Road policing officers are out every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement. We also work with road safety partners to embed crucial behaviour change.

“The chief constable has been clear policing must evolve to meet demand, with a focus on enabling frontline officers and staff to deliver for communities. This includes plans to recruit over 1,300 officers this year.