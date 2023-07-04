Rising deer numbers 'one of the biggest threats' to Scotland's temperate rainforest

New study says deer represent a significant barrier to its restoration if not managed properly

Atlantic oak woodland at the Glenborrodale RSPB Nature Reserve on Scotland's west coast. Picture: Colin Wilkinson/RSPB

Rising deer numbers are one of the biggest threats to the survival and expansion of Scotland’s globally important temperate rainforest, according to a new report.

It highlights that although deer are a natural part of the rainforest’s ecosystem, they also represent a significant barrier to its restoration if not managed properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new study was published by Scottish Environment LINK, the forum for Scotland’s voluntary environment community, and commissioned by the Woodland Trust Scotland.

Scotland’s rainforest is found along the west coast and is a globally rare habitat. Woodland once covered large areas of the west coast, but much of this has been lost over the last two millennia.

Factors that have contributed to rainforest decline and fragmentation include mismanagement, overgrazing by both sheep and deer, and suppression of woodland by invasive non-native species. Deer numbers are at historic highs in Scotland.

The new report sets out a number of recommendations, including long-term support for deer management and support for new technologies such as drone and thermal surveying. It also encourages the promotion of rainforest employment opportunities to schoolchildren and the marketing of “rainforest venison” to restaurants and hospitality businesses.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, chair of Scottish Environment LINK’s deer group said: “Scotland’s rainforest has been rightly identified by the Scottish Government as one of the priority geographical areas of Scotland where deer numbers need to be reduced to sustainable population levels. In the coming years we need to see clear evidence of rainforest regeneration and expansion, thereby also helping to tackle the nature and climate emergency.”

Deborah Long, the chiarity’s chief officer, added: “Sustainable deer management is one of the most impactful actions Scotland can take to tackle the nature and climate emergency. Scottish Environment LINK members have been working together for years to promote sustainable deer management and to illustrate the natural, social and economic benefits of reducing Scotland’s large deer population.

“This report on the management of deer in Scotland’s rainforest shows the way forward in effective deer management and, if the proposed recommendations are heeded, has the potential to make a very positive impact on the restoration and survival of one of Scotland’s most important ecosystems, as well as acting as a template for actions in other Scottish habitats.”

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said: “Deer are an iconic species that is synonymous with rural Scotland but their numbers have reached densities that can have a devastating impact on our land due to trampling and overgrazing. The way deer graze damages grassland, peatland and existing woodland, as well as preventing prevent new trees from growing. They can also deplete important plant species in sensitive habitats like the Atlantic rainforest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why last month I announced changes to existing laws to make it easier for land managers to reduce unsustainable deer numbers in order to protect and enhance our natural environment.