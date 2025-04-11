Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list revealed as Michael Gove, Alister Jack receive peerages

Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list has been revealed

Two Scottish politicians have been awarded peerages in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours.

Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove was confirmed to have been given a seat in the House of Lords after being heavily tipped for a peerage.

Tory politician Michael Gove. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images | Getty Images

And former Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who was responsible for triggering the section 35 order to block Scotland gender reform legislation, has also been given a peerage.

Former England cricketer James Anderson has meanwhile been awarded a knighthood in Mr Sunak’s honours list.

Sir James retired from cricket in July having taken more wickets than any fast bowler in Test history.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor in Mr Sunak’s cabinet, and ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly were also awarded knighthoods.

Resignation peerages have been given to:

Michael Gove, former Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities;

Mark Harper, former Secretary of State for Transport;

Simon Hart, former Chief Whip of the House of Commons;

Sir Alister Jack, former Secretary of State for Scotland;

Stephen Massey, former Chief Executive Officer of the Conservative Party;

Victoria Prentis, former Attorney General;