Rishi Sunak's National Service plans may be a 'gimmick', but at least we are talking about policy

It has been branded an “unfunded gimmick” and widely ridiculed as a proposal.

One positive, however, of Rishi Sunak's National Service plans is that after an underwhelming start to the general election campaign, it has us talking about the most crucial thing in the race to lead the country – policy.

Before the National Service debate, the key parties have spent a lot of the early airtime dealing in slogans.

The Conservatives – and Mr Sunak himself – have preached about a “secure future”, claiming the Tories are the ones to “trust” in the wake of the Covid pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

For Labour, the message has been that it’s “time for change”. Sir Keir Starmer used his visit to Glasgow on Friday – one of what is expected to be many this election campaign – to speak about the need to “change Britain for the better” and to “stop the chaos and division”.

And the SNP’s newly-elected leader John Swinney used his first key media platform late last week – an interview on BBC Breakfast – to speak of his party “uniting to campaign for Scottish independence”.

Mr Sunak’s National Service announcement, however, feels like it has shifted the focus towards talking about concrete policies.

The plans – the first major policy announcement by the Conservatives of the campaign – would involve 18-year-olds be asked to join the military for 12 months or do “volunteer” work one weekend a month for a year.

As a policy, there are host of potential holes in it. Home secretary James Cleverly quickly found himself having to confirm the plans would not involve the threat of criminal sanctions for those who refuse to comply.

Then there is the argument of whether the £2.5 billion a year cost of the proposal is money that would be far better spent elsewhere, such as on basic services like fixing the NHS.