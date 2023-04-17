All Sections
Rishi Sunak under investigation by standards watchdog over interest declaration

Rishi Sunak is under investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest.

By Sam Blewett
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST
Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened the inquiry under rules demanding MPs are “open and frank” in their declarations.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will clarify how it was declared as a ministerial interest, rather than to the Commons.

A Downing Street source said the investigation relates to the shares his wife Akshata Murthy holds in a childcare agency that will be boosted by the Budget.

Rishi Sunak is under investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest.

An update to the parliamentary website on Monday showed the investigation, opened on Thursday, related to paragraph six of the MPs’ code of conduct.

“Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders,” the section reads.

A No 10 spokeswoman responded: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

